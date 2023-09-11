Chile, 50 years ago Pinochet’s coup which still tears the country apart. The new reconstructions on 1973: from Allende’s projects to poder feminino

President Gabriel Boric he failed in his declared aim of uniting all Chilean political forces in an act or document of joint repudiation to the coup d’état of 50 years ago (11 September 1973) and of common commitment to Democracy and Human Rights. The story got complicated and twisted, until the end some surprises are possible, but only partial. There will be a commemorative actwith the presence of former Presidents of the Republic, and some foreign Heads of State, in which the “Santiago Commitment“. A sober text of commitment to always respect the democracy eh human rights, a reminder of the “breakdown of democracy”. Without even mentioning it explicitly Allende e Pinochetbecause the aim – which was not achieved – was to bring the political forces of centre-right e righttoday a majority in Parliament and especially in the new one Constituent Assembly and in polls. The former centre-right president, Sebastian Pin it, signs but will not be present. His parties, now united in the coalition Chile Let’s go neither sign nor will they be present, but they made a joint statement, without the radical right of Republicanswhich states that the “breakdown of democracy marked the culmination of a deep fracture“. The commitments for the present and for the future are impeccable – always democracy, always human rights – but on 1973 it remains a bit vague. The problem is that, thanks to the security drift of the current moment, the justifiers of Pinochet’s Coup d’état have gone back to 32/33% (according to recent polls) and the center-right cannot leave them all to the Republicanos, who have already emerged as the leading party in the elections of the (second) Constituent Assembly. In the current polls on the Coup d’état there is no way to openly justify the torture neither the executions nor the missingbut the idea seems to be re-emerging on the right that those crimes were some sort of secondary effect from the dictatorship.

Many have come out in recent months reconstructionsinterviews, new books historians. The center of attention, inevitably, are the last weeks, the last chaotic days before the Coup d’état. Virtually everyone now agrees that Allende had decided to submit to referendum the continuity of his presidential mandate. To his collaborators, and to the political interlocutors of the Popular Unity he had said that this way they would avoid both blow That guerra civil and “I am convinced that we will lose him, but with a very high percentage and we will start again strong for the next elections”. He intended to announce it to the nation himself Tuesday 11 September. Why didn’t she say this before, even just a day before? “I collected direct testimonies from protagonists of that moment,” he says Gilberto Bonalumi, who covered Latin America as an Italian Christian Democrat parliamentarian in the 1970s. “Up until the day before, Allende had been looking for the consent to the referendum by the Christian Democratsthe main opposition party, and by the socialists, the main party in his coalition. For opposite reasons, neither of them had given it to him.” In those days Allende was in constant contact with the Army number one, Pinochetwithout suspecting that the general was going over to the side of the coup plotters. Certainly the President had also communicated to Pinochet his intention to proceed with the referendum, convinced that the Parliamentdominated by the opposition, would have accepted what it ultimately was a resa. Why the coup? The prevailing answer is that the coup-plotting generals now wanted power, not early elections. Allende’s former minister, Arratedeclared a few days ago that in his opinion the military would even have anticipated the coup to prevent Allende from announcing the referendum, fearing that it would could WIN.

Feminine power in 1973 and Prats’ resignation

A little-known episode in Italy was decisive in paving the way for Pinochet and you have coup plotters and it is back in evidence on this anniversary. The Commander of the Army during Allende’s government was Carlos Prats, faithful to the Constitution and in excellent relations with the President. A guarantee, of a sort secure cap against the coup consortiums. It was blown up through an initiative never seen before. Monday 21 August 1973 a few dozen officers’ wives they gathered in front of the Ministry of Defence to sign and deliver a letter to General Prats’ wife, asking her to intercede with her husband to stop support Allende. Prats left but later three hundred “officers’ wives” gathered in front of his house. Others arrived, among others some generals, effectively fueling the protest, they were there disorders. The next day, through his number two (Pinochet) Prats asked for a letter from solidarity of the generals. Nothing to do, the letter didn’t arrive. At that point Prats he resignedexplaining to Allende that otherwise he would have to send him away about fifteen generals, who would have rebelled. Instead, by leaving, Pinochet would have become the commander, who would have calmed the waters. Today we know that he went differently. The female protagonism (certainly not feminist) of the right had significant precedents. The group Women of Chile Action before and Feminine power then he was active since Allende’s electoral campaign, against the Marxist danger but taking advantage of every element of discomfort in daily life. He also counted on some activists from the working classes, not just the ladies from the uptown areas. It was he who had the brilliant intuition of the March of the casserole empty, of December 1971. The form of sound protest was then taken up again in various countries and at different times. Undoubtedly the pre-feminist women’s initiatives of the Chilean right contributed significantly to making the situation more difficult for Popular Unity.

There are still those who think that Allende was killed

In general, after the uncertainty of the first moments following his death (when it was thought that he had been killed), the thesis of suicide of Allende became official and above all, what matters, recognized from the family. It was a suicide of immolation, of sacrifice e di protest. The last speech explains it: “I don’t resign, I don’t give up, I will pay with my life” but at the same time Allende did not call the people to resistenceIn fact he said not to sacrifices useless. Given that there were doubts about the mechanics of Allende’s death, and that in any case it was an event in the context of combat, there were more than one autopsy e investigation. “There was no intervention by third parties,” says the ruling September 2012, later ratified by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. Allende’s family and in particular the daughter Isabel Allende Bussi, currently a member of parliament, have fully accepted suicide. There are sectors of the Chilean left, especially the extreme ones, who however do not believe in it. A book “Allende, autopsy of a crime” was recently released in which the journalist Francisco Marín and the medical examiner Luis Ravanal claim that Allende was hit by two separate fatal bullets. He would have been shot to death in a combat close and then definitively killed by a “coup de grace” of the generale Palaciosleader of the attackers of the Currency. The political accusation that the authors of the book make against the Allende family and the leading groups of the Socialist party and the center left is very serious: they would have accepted the thesis of suicide to facilitate the peaceful transition between the military dictatorship and the transitional governments.

What is happening with two different and illustrious mysterious deaths is completely different. The family members of the former Christian Democrat president Eduardo Frei, who died in hospital in 1982, they think he was poisoned, but the judiciary ruled it out just a few weeks ago. The story of is still open Nerudawho died in hospital in 1973. On the basis of recent expert reports, the judge is expected Paola Plaza whether or not to open judicial proceedings, as the poet’s nephew hopes. As far as Allende is concerned, in any case, little or nothing would change in the analysis of his behavior on the day of the Coup d’état: he had decided to Don’t get out alive from Moneda.

