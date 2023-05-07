Chile and its Constitution, again

About 15 million Chileans on Sunday they vote to elect the 50 members who will form the Constitutional Council, the body which will have a role in rewriting the new Constitution which could replace the 1980 one adopted at the time of the dictatorship. It is the second time that an attempt has been made in Chile to rewrite the Constitution, but the previous process, born of the enormous protests that began in October 2019 and on which the leftist president Gabriel Boric had staked a lot, had failed. In the new one, which is getting much less attention, however, politicians and parties will have the greatest power, and it is a significant difference for the whole process.

The Chilean protests of 2019 began over the increase in the metro ticket in the capital Santiago, but soon became something else, with more ambitious goals. The movement that was born had in fact questioned the so-called “Chilean model”, based on an accentuated neoliberalism, and had asked for the approval of a new Constitution that would recognize a series of issues neglected by previous governments such as environmentalism, feminism and respect for human rights. The movement had then brought out a new ruling group on the left, very young, which had supported the election to the presidency of Boric, a progressive politician disconnected from all the traditional parties that had governed the country since the return of democracy in 1990.

In the first months after taking office, Boric was actively involved in the referendum campaign in favor of the approval of the new Constitution, which contained more protection for the environment, for women, for workers and for the native populations of the country. Above all, the text was not written by those who usually take decisions, ie political leaders, through a process guided and managed “from above”. The new Constitution, defined by the national press as “popular”, i.e. written “from below”, had been drafted collectively, with the involvement of many people, organizations and associations concretely guided by the Constituent Assembly, a body elected on 4 July 2021 and composed by 155 people, half of them women.

That text and the process with which it was conceived and written had been seen as one of the main signs of the change that has taken place in Chile in recent years.

In the referendum that was held in September 2022, however, the new Constitution was rejected, for various reasons: because it was considered too ambitious and progressive for an all in all conservative and traditionalist country like Chile, because it was considered not very concrete in defining the ways to bring about the promised changes, but also because of a widespread right-wing disinformation campaign.

For Boric that vote had been a huge failure. The president had immediately resumed the process of drafting a new Constitution, this time agreeing the rules with the parties represented in Congress, rules very different from the previous ones. The only elective body, the Constitutional Council which will be elected on Sunday, has been reduced from 150 to 50 members, will be made up mainly of politicians, and the Congress, i.e. the parties, will have a lot of power throughout the process.

The new constitutional proposal has been drafted since the beginning of January by a Commission of 24 experts appointed by the Congress, 12 women and 12 men who reflect the balance of the various parties within the parliament itself. In their work they will have to take into account 12 basic principles pre-agreed by the parties, which, however, don’t really bring everyone to agreement: according to the deputies of the left, they recall the structure of the Constitution currently in force, that of the dictatorship.

By June 7, the Commission will have to deliver its draft to the Constitutional Council, which will only be able to discuss, modify and approve the proposal received with a majority of three-fifths. After this step, the approved norms will be examined by a Technical Admissibility Committee elected by Congress and composed of 14 experts who will have to identify any contradictions with the 12 constitutional bases pre-agreed by the parties. Finally, the definitive text will be handed over to the president on 21 October and submitted to a referendum with compulsory voting by the end of the year.

Chileans will vote on Sunday to elect the 50 members who will form the Constitutional Council. They will have to be half men and half women, but while the first Constituent Assembly was elected with a mechanism that favored the election of independents, and therefore of ordinary citizens, this time the vote will take place according to the electoral system valid for the Senate, with lists made up of parties or alliances between parties. The candidates who will present themselves, approximately 350, have been divided into five blocksout of which there will be only three independent candidates and two representatives of the original Chilean peoples.

The first block is represented by the People’s Party, a populist movement founded by Franco Parisi, a former presidential candidate who in 2021 came third with just under 13 percent of the votes, running the entire electoral campaign from the United States, given that in his country it was investigated for failing to pay child support.

Everything for Chile is the bloc formed by the coalition of parties that were part of Concertación, the alliance of socialists and Christian Democrats that had led Chile between 1990 and 2010 and had expressed two presidents: Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet. The third list is that of the Republican Party of José Antonio Kast, far-right and arrived in the second round of the presidential elections which in 2021 ended with the victory of Boric. Unity for Chile is the bloc formed by left-wing parties that support Boric, and Safe Chile is finally the bloc of traditional right-wing parties.

Outside these lists are three independent candidates, who have managed to register in three different regions, and two candidates belonging to Chilean indigenous peoples, who will be elected if they collect 1.5 percent of the vote nationwide.

On Sunday 7 May polling stations are open from eight in the morning, local time, and until six in the afternoon, when counting will begin. In the event that there are still people waiting outside the polling stations, the closing time will be postponed. Voting will be compulsory and abstentions will need to be justified and approved by a local court. Those who fail to turn up at the polls risk a fine ranging from 30,000 to 180,000 pesos (about 34 to 203 euros).

More than 13 million citizens took part in the referendum last September, in which voting was compulsory, ie 85.7 per cent of those entitled. According to various observers, this time the interest in the constitutional process it is very lowthe information that has circulated is little and people have not been or do not feel involved as during the first attempt.