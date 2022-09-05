Listen to the audio version of the article

The draft Constitution developed in Chile in a year of work by a constituent assembly made up of 155 members, and reported by analysts as “the most advanced in the world“, received a resounding rejection in the referendum in which it participated, being the compulsory voting, a large part of the 15 million entitled. The Chilean Electoral Service (Servel), in fact, confirmed that on the basis of the vote count of 88.8% of the seats, the no (rechazo) for the draft of the new Constitution collected 6,944,426 votes (62.00%) , while the yes (apruebo) stopped at 4,256,165 (38.00%).

Boric writes to all parties

The polls of a few weeks ago had already sounded an alarm bell, suggesting a more than probable victory for the center-right no front. But the reality of the official figures has exceeded all possible predictions. The result, beyond the rosiest forecasts, was celebrated by the No Committee as a “gesture of wisdom on the part of the Chileans” and as “a sound lesson for the most radical left wing and Communist” who supported the new Constitution . Shortly after the polls closed, and when the results had not yet been released, President Gabriel Boric, certainly having anticipations on the adverse result, sent a letter to the leaders of all the Chilean parties, summoning them for the afternoon of Monday 5 September at the Moneda.

Towards a new constituent

The letter explained that the meeting was to serve to “create a space for transversal dialogue” and to define in a very short time how to carry out the constituent process. The head of state had repeatedly declared in the past that his program of social and economic reforms was “perfectly compatible” with the current Constitution as well. If he had won the apruebo option, the new Constitution would have entered into force within ten to 15 days, while now the only certainty is that it is the text conceived during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in 1980, and amended several times. to remain in force. However, many analysts of all trends have observed that the will of the voters who three years ago said yes to a new Constitution cannot be overlooked and that therefore it will most likely be necessary to reach a political agreement to define the modalities of a new constituent body.