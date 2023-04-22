Chile, President Boric announces plan to nationalize lithium extraction. Crucial to electric car batteries

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boricannounced a plan for private companies to accept the Chilean government come partner in the extraction of lithiumused worldwide for electric vehicle batteries and not only. Boric said the state will participate in the entire lithium production cycle in a “public-private collaboration” that the government will control. “Any private company, both foreign and local, that wants to exploit lithium in Chile must cooperate with the state,” she said. Chile is the third country in the world for lithium reserves, with 9.6 million tons, after Bolivia with 21 million and Argentina with 19.3 million, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. Last year, however, Chile was the second largest producer in the worldwith an estimated 39,000 tonnes, after Australia, with 61,000 tonnes.

Boric wants to create a national lithium company that works with private companies, but admitted that this probably won’t happen quickly because it would require the support of a absolute majority in both houses of Congress, which is fragmented among a variety of parties. In the meantime, Boric said again, it will be there Codelco (National Copper Corporation) to sign agreements with private entities for the extraction of lithium. Currently there are two companies that extract lithium in Chile: the US Albemarle and the Chilean Chemical and Mining Society (Soquimich), which has been controlled by for three decades Julio Ponce, whose father-in-law was the late dictator Augusto Pinochet. Boric stated that i contracts of Ponce will be respected. The Chilean president said that, in addition to being involved in mining, the government will promote the development of value-added lithium products, with theaim to become the leading manufacturer of lithium in the world.

The Chilean Minister of Mineral Resources, Marcela Hernando, he recently told Congress that the government cannot advance lithium exploitation alone because “the technology and knowledge are in private industry.” You need a partnership public-private, Hernando said, although he added that “the state is the owner of the lithium”, an “intransigent” position of the government. Soquimich paid the government more than last year 5 billion dollars for lithium mining, almost double the revenue generated by the state-owned copper company. Albemarle’s payments amounted to 600 million dollars. Specialists estimate that the demand for lithium will increase significantly over the next two decades due to the transition to renewable energy worldwide and the fact that electric vehicles use lithium batteries.