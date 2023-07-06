Chile: The Only Latin American Country Exempt from US Visa Requirements

Title: Chile: The Only Latin American Country Exempt from US Visa Requirement

Subtitle: Chilean Citizens Enjoy Easy Access to the United States for Tourism and Business Purposes

The visa requirement has always been a crucial process for travelers wishing to visit the United States. However, there are exceptions to this rule, and today we reveal the only Latin American country that has been included in the United States‘ list of nations that are admissible without the need for a visa.

The Visa Waiver Program, an agreement between the United States and 40 countries worldwide, allows citizens of these nations to enter US territory without obtaining a tourist visa. This benefit includes a maximum stay of 90 days, covering leisure and business purposes.

Among the countries that enjoy this privilege, we find Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Remarkably, Chile stands as the only Latin American country on this exclusive list. Chilean citizens can travel to the United States without undergoing a cumbersome visa application process. To benefit from this privilege, Chilean travelers need to meet just a few requirements.

Firstly, they should possess a valid passport that remains valid for at least six months after their scheduled departure. Additionally, their passport must be electronic and contain a chip with their biometric data to enhance security measures. Along with these documents, a marked round-trip ticket showcasing their return arrangements is also necessary.

It is essential to note that this visa exemption is applicable only for tourism and business purposes. Chilean visitors must adhere to a maximum stay of 90 days within the United States. Before boarding an aircraft or sea vessel to travel to the European Union, travelers should acquire an electronic travel authorization.

It is crucial to mention that the final decision lies with the immigration authorities of the United States. They will thoroughly evaluate each traveler’s eligibility for this exceptional procedure. In the event of rejection, obtaining a Nonimmigrant Visa becomes necessary for Chilean citizens to access US territory for leisure or business trips.

Chile proudly remains as the sole beneficiary among Latin American countries, providing its citizens with hassle-free access to the United States. With this privilege, Chileans can explore the vast offerings of the United States without the burden of excessive paperwork or visa applications.

(Photo: special) [Caption: Chile stands as the only Latin American country to benefit from the visa exemption in the United States.]

