Chile, the right overflows in the elections for the Constituent Assembly

The Republican Party of Chile, an ultra-conservative group led by former presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, emerged as the great winner of the elections for choosing the 50 members of the Constitutional Council. With over 95% of the seats counted, the Republicans of Kast, a confessed admirer of the Pinochet dictatorship, obtained 35.4% of the preferences while the center-right Chile Seguro coalition obtained 21.1%. In this way, the body responsible for drafting a new constitution to replace the existing one which dates back to the military dictatorship will have at least 33 seats in the hands of the right, 22 of which belong to Kast’s party.

This is the scenario most feared by the government coalition of the progressive Gabriel Boric, who arrived at the presidency just over a year ago with the illusion of leading the transition towards a constitutional system of a progressive type and which instead remains literally at the mercy of the right as far as it concerns the planning of the institutional future of the country. With 28.4% of the preferences that count for only 17 seats, Boric in the new Constituent Assembly will in fact not even have the minimum veto power to stem a text that will most likely go in the opposite direction to the one he imagined.

The centre-left of ‘Todo por Chile’, Michelle Bachelet’s former ‘concertation’, has also come out literally annihilated by these elections, which despite 8.9% of the preferences failed to obtain any seat in the Constitutional Council .

“Chile has defeated a failed government that was unable to address the security, migration, economic and social crisis – said Kast – a great responsibility awaits us. We will continue to deeply love our homeland and act with humility, responsibility and commitment to Chile”.

“I want to invite the Republican Party, which obtained an indisputable first majority in these elections, not to make the same mistake we made in the past – were instead Boric’s words – this process cannot be revenge, but we must put the Chile and its people to partisan or personal interests”.