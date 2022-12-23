A fire that broke out in the plateau of Vina del Mar, 120 kilometers from Santiago de Chile, has affected or destroyed about 200 homes and the authorities have ordered the evacuation of five sectors of the coastal city. “About 200 houses are burning,” said the commander of the Vina del Mar fire brigade, Patricio Brito, who said he was disappointed that some houses were destroyed due to vehicles in the middle of the streets, blocking the passage and the work of firefighters. The National Emergency Office (Onemi), which issued a municipal red alert for Vina del Mar and ordered the evacuation of Tranque Sur, Puerto Montt, Puerto Aysèn, Cabritera, Forestal Alto, Siete Hermanas and the Felipe Camiroaga intake . The fire, which had not yet been extinguished in the evening, was fueled by gusts of wind between 40 and 50 kilometers per hour, complicating the work of forest rangers and firefighters. According to the National Forestry Authority (Conaf), the fire destroyed more than 80 hectares of forest.



(ansa)

The undersecretary of the Interior of Chile, Manuel Monsalve, announced that the head of state, Gabriel Boric, has ordered a declaration of a state of calamity. “The decree is being drafted and this implies that a head of National Defense will be appointed who will have the power to limit constitutional rights, possibly of assembly and movement, but who will also have the power to assume control, to requisition all the goods necessary to be able to respond to the emergency”, explained the authority of the Valparaiso region.

Patricio Brito confirmed the deaths of two people in the blaze.