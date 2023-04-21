Chile wants to nationalize lithium mining

Listen to the audio version of the article

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has announced a plan for private companies to accept the Chilean government as a partner in the extraction of lithium, which is in high demand worldwide for use in electric batteries.

Boric said the state would participate in the entire lithium production cycle in a “public-private partnership” that the government would control.

Boric’s initiative

“Any private company, both foreign and local, that wants to exploit lithium in Chile must collaborate with the state,” he said. Chile is the third country in the world for lithium reserves, with 9.6 million tons, after Bolivia with 21 million and Argentina with 19.3 million, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

Last year, however, Chile was the world‘s second largest producer, with an estimated 39,000 tonnes, after Australia, with 61,000 tonnes.

Toward a national lithium company

Boric wants to create a national lithium company that partners with private companies, but admitted that likely won’t happen quickly because it would require the support of an outright majority in both houses of Congress, which is fragmented among a variety of parties.