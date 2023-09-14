50th Anniversary of Chile’s “9/11 Coup”: Unveiling the United States‘ Involvement

September 13, 2023, 22:55 PM

In an era filled with political turmoil and government upheavals, it is essential to remember the events that shaped nations and forever altered the lives of its people. This sentiment rings true for the Chilean people as they commemorate the 50th anniversary of the infamous “9/11 coup” that resulted in the death of former President Salvador Allende. The United States‘ involvement in supporting the military coup led by Augusto Pinochet has been extensively documented, shedding light on a dark chapter in history that should not be forgotten.

On September 11, 2022, Chileans gathered near the Moneda Palace in Santiago, the presidential palace, to pay tribute to Allende and reflect on the 49 years that have passed since his death. The Moneda Palace holds a special significance as it was bombed and occupied during the military coup in 1973. This coup marked the beginning of a 17-year authoritarian regime in Chile, with approximately 40,000 people being imprisoned, tortured, or killed under Pinochet’s administration.

Declassified documents have revealed the extent of the United States‘ involvement in the coup and their knowledge of the impending events. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) prepared President’s daily briefings that showed the US was not only aware of the coup but also played a role in planning the overthrow of Allende’s regime. Discussions between senior US officials and the CIA director about launching a coup in Chile took place shortly after Allende’s election in 1970.

The US government, under President Richard Nixon, aimed to undermine Allende’s administration by implementing covert activities. These activities included obstructing Allende’s governance through diplomatic, political, and economic means. When these methods did not yield the desired results, a more insidious plan known as “Track Two” surfaced. The CIA received a $10 million budget for covert activities in Chile, creating a “coup atmosphere.” The assassination of Chilean Army Commander Rene Schneider played a crucial role in this plan, as he defended the peaceful transfer of power and could have hindered the coup. Despite the CIA’s involvement in the assassination, they claimed no obligation to pay the gang responsible, although $35,000 was eventually paid for “confidentiality and humanitarian reasons.”

However, the US government’s attempts to orchestrate a smooth coup did not go as planned. Schneider’s assassination did not lead to the expected military takeover. Instead, Chilean society rallied for a peaceful transition of presidential power, and Allende assumed office. The US government, unwilling to accept Allende’s presidency, continued to undermine his government through various means such as supporting opposition parties, media, and civil society groups. The CIA deployed a network of journalists to spread rumors and smear Allende’s reputation further. Economic isolation and manipulation of copper prices, Chile’s main export, also contributed to destabilizing the economy.

Eventually, the military coup led by Pinochet succeeded, and he assumed power. The repression that followed, aimed at eliminating opponents of the regime, was accompanied by knowledge and awareness from the CIA and the US Embassy in Chile. Senior US government officials turned a blind eye to the human rights violations, as they believed Pinochet’s regime was preferable to Allende’s presidency.

The United States, often portraying itself as a champion of democracy, has a murky history of interfering in the affairs of democratically elected governments. The Chilean coup serves as a stark reminder that ideological differences can prompt the US to support coups, disregarding the will of the people. As the 50th anniversary of the “9/11 coup” approaches, it is crucial to reflect on this dark chapter in history, ensuring these events are never forgotten.