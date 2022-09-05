Original title: Chile’s new constitution failed to pass referendum

On the evening of September 4, local time, in the referendum on Chile’s new constitution held that day, according to the statistical results of about 98.44% of the votes already obtained, 61.9% of the voters opposed the adoption of the new constitution, and 38.1% of the voters voted in favor. Although the final result has not been officially announced, due to the large gap between the existing votes, this means that the new Chilean constitution will not take effect, and the current constitution will be used.

At 8:00 a.m. that day, more than 38,000 polling tables across Chile were officially opened, and about 15.1 million registered voters participated in the referendum, which ended at 18:00 that day. In addition to Chile, Chile has also set up 286 polling tables in its embassies and consulates abroad to receive the votes of Chilean citizens living abroad. Chilean President Boric said after voting in Punta Arena that morning, “Today (September 4) will be a day that will go down in national history.”

In October 2020, Chile held a referendum. Nearly 80% of the people supported the revision of the constitution and chose a “constitutional assembly” composed of all elected representatives to formulate a new constitution. On July 4, 2022, the “Constituent Assembly” formally submitted to President Boric a new draft constitution to replace the current constitution formulated during Pinochet’s rule in 1980 and entered into force in 1981. (Headquarters reporter Gong Xiangcheng)