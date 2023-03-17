The madrileños of Chill Guys have released “Back in Town” together with the singer Sebastian Cortes. This is the first single preview of his future project called “LE CHILL 2”which will be released in the coming months.

It’s been three years since “WITH CHILL”, Chill Chicos prepare their new work with a renewed sound and line-up of artists. The trio have launched, along with Sebastian Cortes“Back in the city”, the first single from what will be his new LP “LE CHILL 2”, which will be released shortly. “De Vuelta en la Ciudad” is embedded in the electronic field, mixing with the acoustic sounds such as the guitar that appears throughout the song. “For this single we wanted to bring the warmth of Sebas closer to the most creative and crazy part of Chill Chicos,” says the band.

His first album, “WITH CHILL”was a collaborative work with relevant artists of the so-called “new wave”, among which stand out Aaron Piper, Hens, Natalie Lacunza, Rusowski, Trash y Ralphie Choo. Later came “Los más guapos de Madrid” (2022), a more personal and profound album without collaborations. Now, three years after “WITH CHILL”, Chill Guys prepare “LE CHILL 2” that focuses more on pop with artists like Pole, Daniel Sabater, Yarea, Sebastián Cortés, Barry B. y Delgaoamong others.