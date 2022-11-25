Home World China, 13 years in prison for K-pop star: Kris Wu convicted of rape




He was a rising star in K-pop music until he was arrested in July of 2021 on charges of sexual abuse and rape. Sino-Canadian singer Kris Wu was sentenced to 13 years in prison for soliciting and then sexually abusing at least three women, one still a minor.

Known for his participation in the musical group ExoWu had decided in 2014 to start a solo career and as a TV personality getting great response.

