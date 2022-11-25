He was a rising star in K-pop music until he was arrested in July of 2021 on charges of sexual abuse and rape. Sino-Canadian singer Kris Wu was sentenced to 13 years in prison for soliciting and then sexually abusing at least three women, one still a minor.
Known for his participation in the musical group ExoWu had decided in 2014 to start a solo career and as a TV personality getting great response.
See also Russia says the United States wants to exclude Russia from the GPS navigation system and continue to make tricks – yqqlm