China, 38 aircraft and a combat drone fly over Taiwan

A Chinese long-range combat drone, capable of carrying a load of large weapons, is flying over Taiwan: the island’s defense ministry said, having identified 38 Chinese aircraft in all in the last 24 hours , including the TB-001 drone nicknamed “two-tailed scorpion”.

It crossed the midline, an unofficial border dividing the Taiwan Strait, and then flew to the east coast before returning to the Chinese coast. According to local media, it is the first time that Taiwan’s defense ministry has reported a Chinese military plane circling the island from one end of the midline to the other.

The ministry added that 19 aircraft “crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the southwest, southeast and northeast Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone,” the highest number of incursions since. when China concluded three days of exercises earlier this month. Also mobilized 6 Beijing ships.

The TB-001 is one of the largest drones in China‘s military arsenal and boasts a flight range of 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles). China had already used it during military exercises that ended on April 10 and which involved simulating targeted attacks and a blockade of Taiwan. It was China‘s response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States, where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On the last day of the exercises, Beijing sent 54 aircraft to the island’s southwestern and southeastern air defense identification zone, the highest number recorded in a single day since October 2021. The zone does not coincide with the territorial airspace of Taiwan and encompasses a much larger area that overlaps part of China‘s ADIZ and even part of the mainland. In recent days, Taiwan’s military said it would practice intercepting warships and fighting a Chinese blockade of the island during its annual warfare exercises in July.