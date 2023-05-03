China: 5.2 earthquake in the south of the country, 11,000 evacuated

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was registered in Baoshan city (South Yunnan). At the moment there are three people injured and another 11,000 evacuated.

The damage would be huge.

The quake occurred at 11.27 pm local time (15.27 GMT) on Tuesday with its epicenter at 25.35 degrees north latitude, 99.28 degrees east longitude and ten kilometers deep, according to the China Seismological Network Center. The quake caused damage to 2,800 homes and other infrastructure and affected electricity and water supplies, Baoshan Mayor Zhang Yunyi told the official Xinhua news agency.

Three municipalities in Longyang District, very close to the epicenter, are the hardest hit and have had to evacuate more than 11,000 residents. Local authorities have dispatched search and rescue teams to the affected area, where 2,400 soldiers have been deployed and 365 tents have been set up to accommodate those affected.

The mayor added that authorities will continue to monitor the situation to identify new potential risks.