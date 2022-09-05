Listen to the audio version of the article

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the province of Sichuan in southwestern China, according to the USGS, the US geoseismic institute. The quake, writes the Usgs, occurred at 12.52 local time (6.52 Italian time) and had its epicenter 45 kilometers south-east of Kangding and at a depth of 10 kilometers in the earth’s crust. For now there are no reports of victims or particular damage, but the shock was strongly felt in a vast area, up to the megalopolis of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan which alone has 21 million inhabitants.

“Everything was shaking pretty hard,” said a Chengdu resident. Earthquakes are quite common in southwestern China, especially in Sichuan and Yunnan. The last to hit the area, last June, was of magnitude 6.1 and killed 4 people and injured dozens of them. Also in Sichuan, in 2008 there were tens of thousands of deaths and colossal damage from an 8.0 magnitude earthquake that devastated the mountainous county of Wenchuan.