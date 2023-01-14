Listen to the audio version of the article

China has recorded nearly 60,000 Covid-19-related deaths. This was reported by the health authorities of Beijing. Chinese health authorities reported today that nearly 60,000 deaths are to be considered related to the wave of Covid-19 that has been plaguing the country since last month, the most serious since the Wuhan crisis in January 2020: this is the first large death toll released by the Beijing government from the easing of restrictions of the ‘zero tolerance’ policy decided in early December. In detail, the dead are 59,938 between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 20235,503 deaths are due to respiratory failure triggered by the infection, while another 54,435 are cases of deaths related to Covid, but on people with chronic conditions such as cancer or cardiovascular disease.

The official count decided by China, however, includes only the deaths that are a direct consequence of the coronavirus, without the presence of other types of pathologies, according to the restrictive definition announced in recent weeks by the local authorities, at the basis of the criticisms of the World Organization of healthcare. The median age of those who died was 80.3, and 90 percent were aged 65 or over, according to Chinese media.

But now the peak has been reached and the number of hospitalized patients has started to decline, says a Chinese health official, reports Reuters. Nationwide, «the number of patients in the clinic with fever is in a declining trend after the peak, both in cities and rural areas,” Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a news conference. Jiao said the number of patients needing emergency treatment has decreased as well as the positive rate has been steadily decreasing. The number of serious cases, he added, has also peaked although it remains at high levels and patients are mostly elderly.

Beijing has ended up in the crosshairs of the international community for the lack of transparency on the latest outbreak which has led to reports of crowded hospitals and funeral homes across the country and at the limits of operation.

Many countries have also imposed travel restrictions from China asking Beijing to share more data with the rest of the world. However, China‘s foreign ministry said the United States – which has been lauded by WHO for the information it has provided so far – also faces pressure to share its data on the spread of the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, believed to be highly contagious, in a timely manner.