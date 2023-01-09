Listen to the audio version of the article

Nearly 90% of residents of Henan, China‘s most populous province, were found to be infected with Covid. The regional authorities communicate it, while the country is facing an unprecedented rebound in cases of the epidemic that exploded over three years ago. Specifically, 89 percent of the population had contracted the virus as of Jan. 6, local health official Kan Quancheng said. That’s the equivalent of 88.5 million people out of the nearly 100 million inhabitants of the province.

The boom in infections after the reopenings

The boom in infections coincides with the new course of China‘s health policy, determined to loosen the line of rigor maintained for over three years. Beijing has reopened its borders and is trying to revive tourist flows, but the end of its “zero Covid policy” has contributed to an increasingly worrying exploit of infections and victims.

The official death toll of 5,267 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic does not reflect the actual numbers of the last wave, so much so that by 31 March the Government announced its intention to financially support 60% of the treatments. Now there are fears of repercussions on economic growth, with the risk of new paralysis on production and exports.

The domino effect on cases exploded with Chinese New Year migrations which, starting Saturday, will last 40 long days: for the first time in three years there will be no travel restrictions, increasing the risk of new outbreaks in the rest of the country . The Beijing government has ordered the release of those who had violated the anti-Covid provisions, announcing instead interventions against speculators and scammers responsible for the shortage of medicines.