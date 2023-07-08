China-Afghanistan, an alliance that smacks of resource strategy. And the EU has a lot to lose

Brussels. China-Afghanistan, European ambitions risk stopping in the heart of Asia, because if Beijing were to decide to forge new, stronger alliances with the Taliban government not officially recognized by the EU, for the twelve-star bloc it could be the the end of any prospect of true strategic independence. In Brussels, geo-political and geo-strategic calculations are starting to be made, and the fear is that the Old Continent has everything to lose. Starting with the bet of the green revolution.

Even now, the People’s Republic controls what is needed for the production of renewable technologies. Magnesium is used to produce the batteries needed for clean cars, gallium is used in photovoltaics. The EU Commission has had the opportunity to recognize that for all these raw materials, the share of supplies for the EU from China is over 90%. But there is not only the extraction process, there is also the manufacturing one. The heavy rare earth elements used in permanent magnets are refined exclusively in China. The European Parliament is aware that the East Asian state retains control over most of the world market for the processing and refining of cobalt, lithium, rare earths and other critical minerals, “and possible control over Afghan resources would bring China closer to the monopoly of the supply chain, creating a real strategic challenge for the EU and its allies in their green energy transition.

Afghanistan, a state in central-southern Asia, does not share 76 kilometers of border with China, but much more. From a political point of view, the Islamic Emirate sees an opportunity for legitimacy in the neighboring country. On an international chessboard that is struggling to recognize the new Afghan course, having a “friendly” country is a no small bet. Furthermore, the growing economic weight of Beijing can ensure a boost to the national economy. Afghanistan has so much to offer: barite, chromite, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, natural gas, petroleum, precious and semi-precious stones, salt, sulphur, lithium (essential for clean car batteries, computers, telephones and electronic devices), rare earths (usable for renewables, petrochemicals, aerospace and defense), talc and zinc.

The Taliban do not have the capacity to mine all of this themselves, making China, an expert in mining and processing minerals, a very attractive attractive partner. In April this year, the Chinese company Gochin presented a 10 billion dollar investment offer to the oil minister, Shahabuddin Delawar. The government continues to evaluate the offer, as proof of the movements underway. Beijing does not seem to consider Afghan as a truly reliable partner, but would like to eliminate foreign competition in the region, including European competition.

Up to now the EU has chosen the line of dialogue and cooperation with China, and limits itself to interacting “with the de facto Afghan authorities”. A choice that brings with it consequences. It is the belief of the technicians of the EU Parliament that leaving relations with Kabul as they are makes it «highly improbable that Western governments, even within the European Union, have the ability and the political will to invest in Afghanistan beyond the provision of humanitarian assistance’. Humanitarian assistance which, moreover, is affected by the expenses that the EU now has to face to support Ukraine in the war of defense against Russia, with the result that Europe has even less to offer. This leaves the field free for other actors, above all China, to negotiate security deals with the Taliban and exploit Afghanistan’s largely untouched resources. Also because Beijing has left its embassy in Afghanistan, unlike the EU which has no representation on the ground.

Speaking of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the EU, which does not recognize the Taliban regime, has led the latter to enter into agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the supply of gas and oil, affected by EU sanctions, effectively distancing the European Union away from Afghan logic. Now the twelve-star strategies are in danger of blowing up. If Sino-Afghan relations were to strengthen, warn the EU Parliament, China would ensure “primary access to significant reserves of natural resources”, increasing China‘s weight in Central Asia. This would not only damage the EU’s (and US’) position as a diplomatic power in the region, but could also jeopardize the EU’s push for greater strategic autonomy in terms of ensuring a diversified supply of energy and natural resources. ».