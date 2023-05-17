China, after the one-child policy, the population is aging too much and remedial measures are being taken: incentives to expand the family are arriving

A few months ago in China for the first time in 60 years was valued in decline. At the end of April, according to calculations, India’s population surpassed that of Xi’s country, crossing the threshold of 1.45 billion inhabitants. According to 2022 data, China‘s population was 1.41 billion people, down by 850,000 from the previous year. The level of births is at an all-time low: 6.77 children for every 1,000 women.

The one-child policy, introduced by Mao’s successor, Xiaoping, in 1979, recently reaffirmed in 2002 and officially abolished in 2013, has finally brought its effects: the Chinese are decreasing. But now, the trend is too much downhill and correctives are being sought. Thus, we move on to the opposite front: now births are encouraged.

Pilot projects have been launched in twenty cities to “create a new-age culture of marriage and pregnancy.” The population is aging and new citizens are needed. A phenomenon that places China alongside many Western and especially European states, in decline. Thus the Family Planning Association was born, a national agency that works on the strengthening and effectiveness of government measures on population and fertility. The programs in practice, as also anticipated by the Global Times (nationalist tabloid in English of the People’s Daily), envisage favoring weddings and births, encouraging parents to share responsibility for the education of their children and curbing all those traditional customs, such as the “bride price” (gifts that the husband’s family must give to the wife’s), considered obsolete and not very incentives, as well as too expensive for today’s society.

Not only. Encouragement is also arriving from the Chinese provinces to young families who decide to have children: tax incentives, housing subsidies, education subsidies in the event of a third child. There are even those who have proposed allowing young single and unmarried women to freeze their eggs free of charge and fertilize them in vitro, in order to allow these citizens to become future mothers when their personal circumstances allow it.

A total change of course, in short. The levels of the problem of Japan are far away, another Asian country that has been struggling for some time with a significant aging of the population and with all the repercussions on the social, assistance and welfare system that this entails. China is trying to stem the problem a little early. But it won’t be easy, because the one-child policy has been pursued for years, which has deep roots in people’s thinking and which, among other things, now goes hand in hand with the high cost of living and with the need for women to work, factors that distance them from the choice to procreate.