Crematoria across China are under pressure to deal with a vast influx of bodies as the country battles a new wave of cases of covid, which are soaring across the country, with hospitals struggling and pharmacy shelves empty. TO Chongqing, a city of 30 million where authorities this week urged people with mild Covid symptoms to go to work, a worker said their crematorium was currently out of space to store bodies. “The number of bodies collected in recent days is many times higher than in the past,” he told AFP. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhoua crematorium employee in Zengcheng district said more than 30 bodies were being cremated a day, stressing however that it was “hard to say” whether the surge of bodies to be cremated was related to Covid.

In the city of shenyan gA staff member at a funeral home said bodies of the deceased were left unburied for up to five days because the crematoria were “absolutely full”.

A Beijing, local authorities reported just five deaths from Covid-19 today, compared to two yesterday. Outside the city’s Dongjiao crematorium, AFP reporters saw more than a dozen vehicles waiting to enter, most of them hearses. The end of mandatory testing has made it difficult to take stock of the new wave of Covid in China, and authorities last week admitted it is now “impossible” to count how many have fallen ill.

The United States they fear that the Covid surge in China could result in new mutations of the virus. State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We know that every time the virus spreads it can mutate and present a threat,” Price specified according to US media reports. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Biden administration has been closely monitoring the increase in the growth rates of Covid-19 infections in China since the rules were relaxed. In particular, he looks at the repercussions that US companies and supply chains may suffer even if the administration has worked to mitigate any impact.