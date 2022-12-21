China said no people died from Covid-19 yesterday after it changed its criteria for recording deaths caused by the virus, so most of them are no longer counted. Hospitals are struggling, pharmacy shelves are empty and crematoriums are overloaded following the Chinese government’s sudden decision last month to lift years of isolation, quarantine and mass testing. But the government said on Tuesday that only those who died directly of respiratory failure caused by the virus would be counted in the Covid death statistics.

Previously, people who died of a disease while infected with the virus were counted as Covid deaths. Now the change of pace. “After infection with the Omicron variant, the main cause of death remains the underlying disease,” explained Wang Guiqiang from Peking, head of infectious disease department of No. Hospital. 1 of Peking University, during a press conference of the National Health Commission. “Of the elderly people who have other underlying conditions, only a very small number die directly from respiratory failure caused by the Covid infection,” he added. We are not avoiding the dangers of Covid. At the same time, we need to assess the dangers of Covid scientifically.”

Therefore, China now only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official death toll related to Covid-19, and deaths that occur in patients with pre-existing diseases are not counted as Covid-related deaths. China reported no new Covid-19 deaths today and, according to the daily tally released by the National Health Commission, subtracted one death from the overall toll, dropping it to 5,241, without providing an explanation for the decrease.

In his statements, Wang simply publicly clarified what China has been doing throughout the pandemic: It has always been conservative in counting illnesses, whether they are due to the flu or Covid-19. In most countries, including the United States, guidelines state that any death in which the coronavirus is a factor or contributor is counted as a COVID-19-related death.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of the virus increases following the easing of restrictions related to the pandemic. Across the country’s northeast and southwest, crematorium workers told AFP they were struggling to keep up with the rise in deaths. Beijing admitted last week that the extent of the outbreak had become “impossible” to trace after the end of mandatory mass testing. The country has recorded 3,049 new cases of Covid at home and zero new deaths.