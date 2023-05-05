China and Russia may request the closure of the OHR | Info

Neither China nor Russia recognize the authority of Kristian Šmit (the high representative in BiH whom Srpska does not recognize) and may request the early closure of the OHR in the debate this month, it was announced on the website of the UN Security Council.

Source: Samir Jordamović, Anatolia

The announcement was announced ahead of the session of the UN Security Council scheduled for May 10, where a regular, six-month discussion on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held.

The statement stated that the role of OHR remains a key issue for the Security Council.

One option for the Council is to consider a “presidential statement” proposing a review of the future role of the OHR in exchange for recognition of Schmidt’s legitimacy by China and Russia.

Another important issue is the need to address issues related to “increasing nationalist and separatist actions and rhetoric.”

Šmit’s decree of February 27, which suspends the law of the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska on property used by the authorities of the Republika Srpska, will be a key indicator of the readiness of the Srpska leadership to challenge the authority of the OHR and the determination of Šmit to carry out the orders if the Republika Srpska decides to resist, he writes in the statement.

“Council members may consider issuing a presidential statement confirming the continued relevance of the Dayton Agreement and calling on all parties to refrain from divisive rhetoric and actions,” the statement said.

SRNA