China and Russia, what is the “new level” of collaboration (and why Xi maintains other strategic options) – breaking latest news

The G7 has just sent warnings to Russia and China: welcoming the Ukrainian Zelensky to the Hiroshima summit and condemning the strategy of “economic coercion” (here the explanation of the term) of Xi Jinping and his ambition to get his hands on Taiwan.

The answer comes from Beijing, where the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin he disembarked taking in tow a battalion of 1,200 entrepreneurs looking for business to escape Western sanctions.

Immediately, Sino-Russian diplomacy created a new slogan, after the one on “collaboration without limits” launched by Xi and Putin last year (on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine).

Land relations between Russia and China are at “an unprecedented level”Mishustin said and, addressing his colleague premier Li Qiang, he added: «As you like to say, dear Chinese friends, with unity it is also possible to move mountains».