China and Russia, what is the “new level” of collaboration (and why Xi maintains other strategic options) – breaking latest news

The G7 has just sent warnings to Russia and China: welcoming the Ukrainian Zelensky to the Hiroshima summit and condemning the strategy of “economic coercion” (here the explanation of the term) of Xi Jinping and his ambition to get his hands on Taiwan.
The answer comes from Beijing, where the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin he disembarked taking in tow a battalion of 1,200 entrepreneurs looking for business to escape Western sanctions.
Immediately, Sino-Russian diplomacy created a new slogan, after the one on “collaboration without limits” launched by Xi and Putin last year (on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine).
Land relations between Russia and China are at “an unprecedented level”Mishustin said and, addressing his colleague premier Li Qiang, he added: «As you like to say, dear Chinese friends, with unity it is also possible to move mountains».
Meanwhile, the Russian prime minister can be satisfied with the mountain of goods and products moving along the Moscow-Beijing axis: trade by the end of 2023 will reach 200 billion dollars, he said (transactions between the two countries now take place mainly in Chinese yuan, increasing Xi’s bargaining power over his friend Putin).
China is Russia’s number one trading partner; in April, the Beijing customs registered a 153% year-on-year jump in exports to Moscow. In exchange, Russian oil and gas imports are up 40%.
In Beijing, however, they know well that trade with “Russian friends” is worth more or less a tenth of that with the United States and the European Union (which Xi also accuses of wanting to encircle and contain the Chinese rise).
The G7 forcefully asked Xi to put pressure on Putin to end his aggression against Ukraine. The Chinese envoy Li Hui has just met Zelensky in Kiev and is now preparing to go to Moscow, where he is expected on Friday.
Putin at this point is playing a game for the survival of his system of power; Xi Jinping has many other strategic options.