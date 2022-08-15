New Chinese exercises in the sea and in the airspace around Taiwan, following the arrival on the island of a delegation of members of the Congress USA. This was announced by the spokesman for the Eastern Command of the Beijing Army, Shi Yi, in a note published on his account Weibo, the most used social network in China, in which he speaks of a “solemn deterrent” for the “bad political jokes” of United States and Taiwan.

The Eastern Command forces, he added, “will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”. Yesterday a delegation of five members of the US Congress, headed by the Democratic senator, arrived on the island Ed Markeyfor a two-day visit to Taiwan, just twelve days after the arrival in Taipei of the delegation led by the Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who infuriated Beijing, and to which China responded by launching seven days of massive military exercises around the island.

China also warned Washington and Taipei that any obstacles to Taiwan’s “reunification” with China are doomed to fail and that the Chinese military is trained to “resolutely destroy” all forms of separatism and foreign interference in the island affair. which Beijing claims sovereignty. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement after launching new exercises in the sea and airspace around the island.