China, appeal for Dong Yuyu: the well-known journalist accused of espionage now risks more than 10 years in prison

BEIJING – He had been stopped on February 21, 2022 while he was having lunch in the restaurant of the Novotel Xin Qiao in central Beijing with a Japanese diplomat. Now, more than a year later, for Dong Yuyu, one of the best-known Chinese journalists, has been accused of espionage. If convicted, he faces at least ten years in prison. Over sixty journalists and academics – including Bob Woodwardthe Pulitzer Prize for the inquiry into the Watergate case