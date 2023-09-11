China-ASEAN Expo: Promoting Regional Economic Recovery and Building a New Future

Promote regional economic recovery toward a new future – Preview of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua News Agency, Nanning, September 11th – The 20th China-ASEAN Expo will be held in Nanning, Guangxi from September 16 to 19, with the theme of “Building a Homeland with Harmony and Sharing a Shared Destiny for the Future – Promoting the high-quality development of the ‘Belt and Road’ and creating an economic growth center.” How will this China-ASEAN Expo be different? Wei Zhaohui, Secretary-General of the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, introduced the relevant situation in an interview with the media on the 11th.

Collaborating on “new opportunities”: promoting regional economic recovery

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. It is also the 20th year of the China-ASEAN Expo.

Wei Zhaohui introduced that overseas merchants have fully resumed offline participation in the China-ASEAN Expo, and this China-ASEAN Expo will continue to give full play to its role as a platform for exchanges and cooperation and strive to promote regional economic recovery.

The reporter learned that the total exhibition area of ​​this China-ASEAN Expo is 102,000 square meters, with nearly 2,000 exhibiting companies. Chinese exhibitors highlighted new products and technologies such as the digital economy and green economy. Nearly 750 companies from 45 countries participated in the exhibition, including about 640 ASEAN exhibitors. Seven ASEAN countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, have resumed booking of pavilions.

During the conference, 19 high-level forums will be held, covering the fields of economy and trade, production capacity, e-commerce, etc., more than 70 economic and trade activities will be held, a number of projects will be signed in the fields of energy, new materials, etc., and the “Invest in China Year – Entering Guangxi” special event will be held for the first time. Industrial Design Week and other activities will continue to be held, and Japanese and Korean enterprises’ tours to Guangxi will continue to be held.

Launching “new measures”: promoting high-level opening up to the outside world

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo focuses on serving high-level institutional opening, holding a side event with the theme of “Institutional Opening: New Pattern of Regional Economic Development” for the first time, convening the China-ASEAN Intellectual Property Office Directors’ Meeting, the 2023 China-ASEAN International Standardization Forum, etc. Promote the formation of relevant results in institutional open fields such as rules, regulations, management, and standards.

Wei Zhaohui introduced that this China-ASEAN Expo will focus on serving the construction of version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, focusing on digital economy, green economy, and other fields, expanding the scale of participation of new generation information technology, new energy, new materials, and other enterprises, and assisting strategic Emerging industries open up international markets and promote exchanges and cooperation in multiple fields.

This China-ASEAN Expo will set up an RCEP exhibition area and carefully organize well-known companies from RCEP member states other than ASEAN to participate in the exhibition. The “Belt and Road” international exhibition area will display specialty products from Pakistan, Poland, Hungary, and other countries. At the same time, the third RCEP Economic and Trade Cooperation Business Summit Forum and related activities will be held during the conference.

Presenting “new concepts”: assisting the upgrading and development of “setting diamonds to become crowns”

The China-ASEAN Expo has gone through “10 years of gold” and “10 years of diamonds”, and at the important juncture of its 20th anniversary, it has ushered in a new future of “diamonds make a crown”. Focusing on the new concept of “setting diamonds to create a crown”, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo focused on top-level design and laid out a layout for future upgrades and development.

According to reports, this China-ASEAN Expo has specially set up an exhibition area for the 20th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Expo and Summit and an exhibition area for Guangxi’s opening up and development. At the same time, new exhibition areas for digital technology, listed companies, and fashion life will be set up based on the key areas and negotiation process of China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 to tap new potential for cooperation.

Looking forward to planning for the future, Wei Zhaohui said that relevant departments have initially prepared the medium and long-term plan for the China-ASEAN Expo, proposed the upgrade and development direction of the China-ASEAN Expo in the next 5 to 10 years, and also compiled the “China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Version 3.0 Business Opportunities Forecast” blue book, serving enterprises to explore international markets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

