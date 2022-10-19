[Epoch Times October 18, 2022](NTDTV China Ban News October 17 full version) Interpretation of the 20th National Congress report; Hong Kong people protested the 20th National Congress and were beaten by the CCP consulate in the UK; Beijing anti-Xi incident Expand, respond at home and abroad, blossom everywhere.

At the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, the leader of the Communist Party of China, read out the report, summarizing the so-called achievements of the past five years and expounding the line for the future, insisting on dynamic clearing, emphasizing anti-separatism, and de-emphasizing economic development and economic reform. Foreign media believe that in the past 10 years, China has become more closed and authoritarian in many aspects.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened on October 16, and Xi Jinping spent about 2 hours reading a 72-page political report. Among them, the new crown epidemic, Taiwan and Hong Kong issues are the most concerned.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the policy of dynamic clearing will remain unchanged. However, in the 20th Congress, the epidemic prevention policies are obviously different. Almost all delegates wear masks, while the members of the Standing Committee of the Presidium sitting in the first row do not wear masks.

Epoch Times columnist Wang He: “Wearing a mask is a protective measure, right? It’s to ensure that you don’t contaminate others and that you don’t infect others. It plays such a role. But the general secretary may not wear a mask, and Politburo members may not wear a mask. , those party representatives and those other people have to wear masks. What does this mean? We can contaminate you, infect you, but you can’t infect us. In fact, that’s what it means. It’s the absurdity and absurdity of the CCP system itself. It’s been fully demonstrated in this matter.”

In addition, Xi Jinping’s report mentioned that “the resolution of the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people’s own business, and it is up to the Chinese to decide” and “will never promise to renounce the use of force.”

Scholars believe that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, cross-Strait relations will enter a decision point between peace and war, and China and the United States will enter a decade of strategic competition.

Su Ziyun, director of the Institute of Military Strategy and Industry of the Taiwan Institute of National Defense Security: “First of all, at the 16th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he mentioned that he would not give up force against Taiwan. Then he repeated it this time. I think for Xi Jinping, he is this I told it to the insiders. The second is why he still emphasizes that peaceful reunification is the top priority. I think it is for the United States. Because he knows that now the United States and democratic countries are unanimously focusing on the security and safety of Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait. Stable, so he is taking into account the needs of external and internal publicity.”

Wang He: “Because the CCP said that in the past 40 years of reform and opening up, it has created two miracles, one is the miracle of social stability and the other is the miracle of economic growth. Then these two miracles are bankrupt, right? The CCP And one last myth, the myth of its military invincibility.”

The Epoch Times columnist Wang He said that the CCP’s so-called military myth is also under pressure to realize it.

Wang He: “Actually, the CCP’s troops have not fought a war for decades, and the troops are very corrupt. The two vice-chairmen of the Military Commission have both been sacked, and the military reform has not yet been completed. Then it is inferior to the international military in terms of military technology. A large part of it is now under full control of the US chip to block it. Therefore, the CCP’s military power is actually very problematic internally. Xi Jinping is also very clear in his heart, saying that he can’t sleep, can the troops fight wars? Whether you can win the battle or not, there is no bottom line in your heart.”

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a “anti-Xi” demonstration banner was rarely seen on Sitong Bridge in Beijing. During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a large number of overseas Chinese also followed the protester and posted anti-Xi protest slogans on school walls, public transportation platforms, and telephone poles. Even on the consulate gate.

Su Ziyun: “Taiwan’s polls have recently made it clear that 90% of Taiwanese oppose one country, two systems. So I think Xi Jinping said that, but Taiwan will have its own path, which is to uphold this kind of sovereignty and democracy. Because the two are inseparable. You can see Hong Kong’s example is that sovereignty belongs to China, but the democratic system under the two systems basically no longer exists. Therefore, Taiwanese people will not have illusions about the CCP’s statement.”

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is expected to close on the 22nd, followed by the First Plenary Session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to determine important high-level personnel such as the Party and the Central Military Commission.

Su Ziyun: “Xi Jinping should be sure that he will be the third term, but after his next layout, that is, the personnel positioning of his cabinet, we can know that this peace in the Taiwan Strait in the next five years may lead to armed conflict. Possibilities, then a more accurate outline can be drawn. So in the process of the 20th National Congress, they are just after the scene, and then the roster of these small stars and actresses, I think that is the real focus. “

The British “Economist” pointed out that after Xi Jinping took office, government surveillance was ubiquitous, and the censorship mechanism became stricter. Nothing is more important than ensuring that the party is in power when the party’s hand reaches out to private enterprises. Xi Jinping’s obsession with “control” may make the Chinese Communist Party stronger, but it will make China weaker.

Hong Kong people protested at the 20th National Congress and were beaten by the CCP consulate in the UK

On the same day as the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hong Kong people protested outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, UK. The CCP consulate personnel walked out the door to destroy the slogan, and forcibly dragged the demonstrators into the consulate and beat them. The brutal performance of the CCP’s Wolf Warrior diplomacy once again shocked the international community.

The white-haired man wearing a hat kicked and held a slogan, while several others quickly lifted up a satirical portrait of Xi Jinping and walked into the CCP consulate.

The demonstration took place on the day of the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. More than 60 Hong Kongers peacefully rallied outside the CCP consulate in Manchester to oppose Xi Jinping’s re-election. They put up black slogans that read “Heaven destroys the CCP” and satirical portraits of Xi Jinping.

The protest organization “Front for the Defense of Hong Kong People” issued a press release saying: Within two minutes of the speech of the speaker of the conference, a number of CCP consulate personnel wearing protective equipment suddenly rushed out of the museum and snatched a large cartoon placed outside the door. The consulate member Bob, who was holding a cartoon, was forcibly pulled into the consulate and was beaten and kicked by seven or eight CCP consulate personnel.

Bob was later rescued by British police with bruises all over his body and a torn scalp. He expressed that he never imagined that in the United Kingdom, which respects democracy and emphasizes freedom of speech, the CCP’s minions would dare to openly harm him, a new British immigrant who came through the BNO, in broad daylight.

Lv Qinglong, a former representative of the Republic of China in France and a senior diplomat, said that the inside of the Chinese embassy and consulate is an extension of the country’s territory, but the outside of the embassy and consulate is the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom.

Lv Qinglong, a former representative of the Republic of China to France and a senior diplomat, said: “When speaking of these staff members from mainland China stationed abroad, they have two aspects. One aspect is that they implement wolf warrior diplomacy. If you object, I will fight, and I will sanction you. Or subdue you. The other one, if you are in the host country, of course, it is not wrong for the diplomatic personnel to have his privileges. But if it exceeds the diplomatic work that he can perform in the embassy or consulate, then this will cause criticism. .”

Many people believe that the white-haired man who destroyed the slogan was Zheng Xiyuan, the Chinese consul general in Manchester. Photos from the scene showed him and other Chinese consulate personnel dragging protesters into the consulate. The Chinese Consulate General in Manchester has not responded.

Samson Chan, a Hong Konger who participated in the protest: “We have issued a statement condemning them to see if we can help arrest him and hold him accountable, but we don’t know yet. This incident will affect many people and all those who participate in peaceful demonstrations here. People who were pulled in and beaten for no reason, and their personal belongings, including demonstration items, were taken away, all of which must be held accountable.”

Lv Qinglong believes that the incident involves the violation of the personal freedom and personal safety of the protesters. How to hold the perpetrators accountable depends on the definition of British law, but this incident shocked the international community.

Lv Qinglong: “Of course it’s a big thing, but Beijing thinks it’s a small thing. Because of his so-called outstanding wolf warrior diplomacy, maybe Beijing will reward him. But from the overall international point of view, this Everyone will be astonished.”

Alicia Kearns, the new chair of the British parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said on Twitter that an urgent investigation into the incident was needed. She said it was unacceptable for the Chinese Communist Party to bring their attacks on demonstrators and suppression of free speech into the streets of Britain. The British government should summon the Chinese ambassador, and if any Chinese attack the protesters, they must be charged and deported.

After the CCP implemented the National Security Law in Hong Kong, many Hong Kong people came to the UK through the British National (Overseas) visa program for short. But they are still threatened by the Chinese authorities. In 2020, Finn Lau, who organized many protests during the “Reverse Extradition” campaign, was punched in the head by three masked men in a street near his home in south London, causing a fracture in his right eye. Afterwards, Liu Zudi analyzed that the attack may be related to the CCP’s underworld buying the murderers.

Lv Qinglong believes that the international community must continue to speak out and put pressure on the CCP’s behavior that does not conform to international norms and does not respect basic human rights.

Beijing’s anti-Xi incident expands at home and abroad and blossoms everywhere

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Peng Lifa, a protester in the Sitongqiao Incident in Beijing, hung a banner to protest the measures taken by the CCP regime, and the response was widespread at home and abroad. Overseas Chinese in many countries held protests and posted anti-communist slogans to protest the CCP’s persecution of Chinese people and to show solidarity with Peng Lifa. Similar protest slogans and spray paint appeared in public places in many parts of China.

Los Angeles protesters: “Down with the CCP, the CCP will die, long live democracy and freedom.”

After the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chinese in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and other places held protests in solidarity with the Beijing Sitong Bridge incident. Anti-Communist slogans also appeared in some Chinese communities, shopping malls, supermarkets, and universities.

Jie Lijian, the convener of the event in Los Angeles and the executive director of the Youth Department of the China Democracy Party, said that fifty or sixty people for democracy and human rights came to the Chinese Consulate on the afternoon of the 16th local time to show solidarity with Peng Lifa, a righteous man from Sitong Bridge.

Protesters in Los Angeles: “Don’t need nucleic acid, want to eat, don’t want to be banned, want freedom, don’t lie, want dignity, don’t want the Cultural Revolution, want reform, don’t want leaders to vote, don’t be slaves and citizens. Strike classes, strikes, and remove the dictator Xi Jinping.”

The slogan shouted at the scene is the content of the giant banner that Peng Lifa hung on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing on the 13th. He is from Heilongjiang, and his online name is Peng Zaizhou. He was taken away by the police that day, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Jie Lijian, CEO of the Youth Department of the China Democracy Party: “Peng Lifa, a warrior, saw that under the CCP system, this kind of disaster for the Chinese people will be aggravated, and China may enter a deep trough of disaster. He is an engineer, and he can completely say that he chooses A comfortable life. He chose to speak up for the people and hope that more people will wake up.”

Protesters in Los Angeles: “Solidarity with Sitong Bridge righteous people, freedom of speech, innocence for hanging banners!”

Jie Lijian: “We do these things in a free environment. I think we are too insignificant. We support Peng Lifa and hope that the international community will pay attention. This is our responsibility and obligation. It is our mission to fight the CCP and eliminate evil. .”

On the same day, Sheng Xue, the former chairman of the Democratic China Front, and others also expressed solidarity with Peng Lifa in front of the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, Canada.

Sheng Xue, former chairman of the Front for a Democratic China: “The CCP has been under tyranny for more than 70 years now, especially in recent years. It can be said that the CCP has used high-tech surveillance methods to completely control China like an iron barrel. Civil resistance It’s getting more and more difficult. In such a situation, Peng Lifa is so brave to do such an amazing thing. We absolutely cannot let him be a lonely voice and go with the wind.”

Sheng Xue said that people in China stand up to resist when faced with a life-and-death decision. As a group that promotes China‘s freedom, democracy and human rights overseas, they must give solidarity and support.

After the Sitongqiao Incident, the CCP was extremely panicked, with titles, arrests, and many sensitive words. At the same time, Beijing urgently hired “bridge watchers” to monitor many bridges around the clock.

Although the CCP strictly guards against it, slogans such as “anti-dictatorship” and “anti-nucleic acid” still appeared in many public toilets such as the China Film Archive in Beijing at the time of the 20th National Congress. At the same time, a large number of protest banners and spray paints against the CCP appeared in public places including Xi’an.

Netizens described that the ripple effect caused by Peng Zaizhou, in response to the slogan, blossomed all over the country!

There are also many netizens ridiculed that protest slogans have also appeared in Chinese public toilets, and the authorities may have to urgently hire “toilet watchers”.

Sheng Xue said that the CCP’s current methods of suppressing the people are very brutal, but after the incident of Peng Lifa, a group of people still responded quickly to him, which shows that the Chinese can no longer bear it.

Sheng Xue: “Nowadays, many people are willing to take risks and strive for a change in Chinese society. In fact, these people, you can say that he is a moth to a fire, or Jing Ke’s courage to stab Qin, no matter what you give What kind of evaluation does he make, then at least these people are candles and lamps in China‘s dark night. In such a dark night, only with light can people see hope and explore the direction.”

Sheng Xue said that these Chinese people who dare to stand up and resist will be the pioneers in China‘s social transformation towards freedom and democratization.

British intelligence chief warns: China is the world’s number one security threat

Jeremy Fleming, director of the British intelligence agency “Government Communications Headquarters”, pointed out in a speech on October 11 that Beijing authorities hope to “gain strategic advantages by influencing and changing the world‘s technological ecosystem”, and that the CCP is the world‘s number one security question.

Fleming, director of the British intelligence agency “Government Communications Headquarters”, was invited to be the keynote speaker of the annual security affairs lecture of the British think tank “Royal United Military Institute” (RUSI). This year’s theme is “If China is the problem, what is the answer?” ( If China is the Question, What is the Answer?)

Fleming pointed out that Chinese leaders are trying to steal information from countries’ critical infrastructure, promote new international information and communication norms, and expand surveillance from their own citizens to other countries. Beijing’s push for a centrally managed digital currency is not only intended to strengthen control over citizens and businesses, but also to help China avoid possible future international sanctions, posing a deeper challenge to the West.

Fleming is yet again a reminder that Western allies already see themselves in direct competition, and sometimes conflict, with the world‘s two other major nuclear powers, and that perception shifts very quickly. Of the two countries, he thinks Russia is a better deal than China.

Taiwanese military expert Li Zhengxiu: “During the Cold War, everyone knew that democracy and communism had distinct barriers, so what everyone saw as a rivalry of military strength, but the times are different now. Mainland China knows that it has not yet been able to compete with the United States in military strength. , so it uses other means, uses it to gain economic influence, to create its advantages in all aspects. That is why the British intelligence chief issued such a warning.”

Fleming said in an interview that Huawei’s experience “has made us realize the reality that even China‘s largest company is ultimately subject to the Chinese government.”

Su Ziyun, director of the Strategy and Resources Institute of the Taiwan National Defense Security Research Institute, believes that after the Trump (Trump) administration launched a technological defense war against the CCP, Huawei became the first target to be blocked.

Su Ziyun, director of the Strategy and Resources Institute of the Taiwan Institute for National Defense Security: “After the United States took the lead in imposing sanctions on Huawei, many European countries were reluctant to join, and finally Germany and the United Kingdom also joined. The British communications director said this series of In the past few years, it has been discovered that the security threats caused by the CCP’s technological infiltration have also caused an unfair competition to the economies of Western democracies, indicating that the CCP is a deep threat to Western countries.”

Under double pressure from US and Conservative MPs, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson adjusted the UK government’s stance on 5G in July 2020. Equipment from Chinese telecoms equipment supplier Huawei will be banned from UK networks from 2027.

Su Ziyun: “Similarly on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the United States has also strengthened its comprehensive blockade of the CCP’s scientific and technological talents. The most important thing for this kind of technological containment and blockade is the safety of human civilization, that is, the competition between freedom and authoritarian system, because These technologies will penetrate into every part of human life, and only under a democratic system can such technologies be used properly. It is impossible in authoritarian countries, and will be used to violate human rights and even endanger individuals life.”

Conservative concerns about China have grown as the Chinese authorities pursue more authoritarian policies at home. The British “Guardian” reported that the current British government will soon classify China from a “systemic competitor” to a “threat”.

Lu Zhengfeng, associate professor of the Department of International and Mainland Affairs at Kinmen University in Taiwan: “Not only the United States and the United Kingdom, but also the allies of the United States, have increased the impact on China‘s technological development or on the political influence of China‘s use of technology to monitor people and the world. All countries have also begun to have domestic legislation, especially the US Congress has nearly 300 bills during this session, targeting the threat of China (the Communist Party) or the unfair means of China (the Communist Party), in the development of science and technology or There are more legislative restrictions to have an impact on the democratic systems of other countries.”

Facing the strategic threat from the CCP, Fleming proposed several solutions, including giving the government more authority to intervene in transactions that may affect national security through legislation, and strengthening international cooperation.

The 20th National Congress emphasizes clearing and unswerving Zhengzhou’s closure of the city

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16 that the policy of clearing the epidemic situation is “unshakable”. On the 17th, Zhengzhou, a big city with a population of 10 million in China, heard the news of the closure of the city.

According to a report from the Henan Provincial Health and Health Commission, there were only 9 new cases in Zhengzhou in the past 2 days.

However, Zhengzhou officials issued a notice on the 17th, requiring residents not to go out, not to leave Zheng, and not to leave the “gate” of the community building and the “small doors” of various houses.

At the same time, the city stopped production and business activities. In accordance with the principle of “everyone must be inspected, no one will be left behind”, residents will conduct nucleic acid testing once a day on October 17, 18, and 19.

Video: “Leaving Zheng policy, today on the 17th, the expressway is going to leave Zheng to prove.”

Video: “I can’t come back from Zhengzhou, I can’t go out, I enter Zhengzhou, and then come out. At this moment, all are blocked and not allowed to go out.”

Before that, some local people disclosed on the Internet that Zhengzhou was about to be closed, reminding everyone to prepare food. Zhengzhou police immediately came forward to refute the rumor, saying that it was fake news and that a case should be filed for investigation. But only 2 days later, the official officially announced the “no going out” ban.

Some netizens said: Believe in the Communist Party and go to the crematorium.

