The Chinese horoscope says that snake and pig are a perfect couple of signs to work long, shoulder to shoulder, successfully. When the snake Xi Jinping, born in 1953, read the speech as the new general secretary of the Party in November ten years ago, the most excited, we can swear, was him, Li Qiang. Born in 1959 under the sign of the pig, Li Qiang was Xi Jinping’s shadow secretary during the years when he was the party chief of Zhejiang province. A few weeks later Li Qiang was Governor of Zhejiang, four years later party secretary in Jangsu and, subsequently, party secretary in Shanghai, a historic springboard towards the Politburo empyrean.

Supervisor of the economy

Li Qiang is now the new prime minister of the Chinese government with the task of supervising the economy and, as usual, it will now be up to him to read the Work Report to the National People’s Congress. From what he will say and how he will say it, it will be understood that he will be premier. Meanwhile, it will be to him that journalists will ask questions in the press conference closing the two sessions of Parliament.

It would be easy, in his case, to assume that loyalty pays and that compared to other candidates he was favored by the one who has become the most powerful man in China, despite the lack of a robust background, for studies, political pedigree and international experience, equal to that of his mentor.

A poor province

As a boy, Li Qiang used to play on the street in his native Rui’an, a coastal town in Zhejiang, Wenzhou prefecture, with those peers who are now in their sixties who have left a poor and backward country to seek their fortune abroad, it is from there that the majority of Chinese immigrants in Italy, especially in Milan.

Li Qiang is among those who remained, during his career he encouraged the enormous progress of his land. He put the DNA of the whenzhourens, who have entrepreneurship in their blood, to good use in other forms: when Xi and Li worked together, the Zhejiang economy triggered the turbo.