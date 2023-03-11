Home World China brokers Iran-Saudi diplomatic relations after seven years – BBC News 中文
China brokers Iran-Saudi diplomatic relations after seven years

China brokers Iran-Saudi diplomatic relations after seven years – BBC News 中文

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran was stormed by demonstrators in 2016, and the two countries have since severed diplomatic relations.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, considered arch-enemies in the Middle East, have signed an agreement to restore diplomatic ties seven years after they broke off diplomatic ties.

Officials from the two countries made the unexpected announcement on Friday (March 10) after four days of negotiations in Beijing mediated by China.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after the government in Riyadh executed the prominent Shia Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr and protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Relations between the two neighboring countries, led by Sunnis and Shiites respectively, have been tense since then.

