China calls for an end to hostilities in Sudan | Info

On Monday, the Chinese envoy to the UN called on the conflicting parties in Sudan to immediately stop hostile actions.

Source: Promo

“As a good friend and partner of Sudan, we sincerely hope that the conflicting parties will give priority to peace in the country and the welfare of the Sudanese people, stop hostile actions as soon as possible and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations,” said Deputy Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Dai Bing, at the Security Council meeting on the situation in Sudan.

Dai said that China reminds that the parties to the conflict have already achieved a temporary ceasefire several times, and that they signed the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Agreement in Jeddah last Saturday.

“The priority task is to fulfill the promise to protect civilians and civil infrastructures and provide security guarantees for the implementation of humanitarian aid and evacuation,” he said.

We hope that the conflicting parties will continue the dialogue, strive to achieve a more permanent ceasefire and a political agreement so that the country can return to the path of development”, he added.

Dai called on the UN and international partners to provide support and cooperate with regional organizations in order to provide the necessary time and space for regional mediation.

He pointed out that since the outbreak of the conflict, the already fragile economic and humanitarian situation in Sudan and its neighboring countries has become even more worrying, adding that China appreciates the efforts of Sudan’s neighbors who have received a large number of Sudanese refugees despite the difficulties they themselves face. Among other things, Dai called on the international community to provide additional assistance to Sudan and its neighbors in order to mitigate the impact of the conflict on the region.

“China supports the UN in communication and coordination with Sudan and its neighboring countries when it comes to humanitarian issues, and is ready to help countries in the region adequately respond to the crisis,” Dai underlined.