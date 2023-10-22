Home » China Calls for International Action to Resolve the Palestinian Issue: Special Envoy Attends Cairo Peace Summit
Chinese Envoy Attends Cairo Peace Summit on Palestinian Issue

Cairo, Egypt – Zhai Jun, the special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, attended the Cairo Peace Summit on the Palestinian Issue in Egypt’s new administrative capital on October 21. The summit was attended by leaders and representatives from 31 countries, including Egypt, Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Mauritania, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and Russia. In addition, leaders from international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, Arab League, African Union, and European Union were also present.

During his speech, Zhai Jun expressed China‘s concern over the rapid escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, resulting in civilian casualties and humanitarian crises. He condemned actions that harm civilians and called for an immediate halt to military operations that worsen the situation. Zhai Jun emphasized the need for the international community to take practical measures and promote an international peace conference to build consensus and find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Zhai Jun reiterated that the fundamental way to resolve the recurring conflict between Palestine and Israel is by implementing the “two-state solution”, establishing an independent Palestinian state, and achieving peaceful coexistence. He pledged China‘s commitment to working with relevant parties in the international community to end the war in Gaza, support the restoration of Palestinian national rights, and achieve lasting peace and security in the Middle East.

The Cairo Peace Summit on the Palestinian Issue highlighted the urgency of addressing the ongoing conflict and finding a resolution. The presence of various world leaders and representatives signifies the global commitment to promoting peace in the region. China‘s active participation in the summit demonstrates its dedication to resolving the Palestinian issue and contributing to regional stability.

Further efforts and cooperation from all parties involved will be crucial in advancing the peace process and bringing about a peaceful and just resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

