Wang Jianxin, Chief Scientist of the Silk Road Archaeological Cooperation Research Center, gave a speech titled “The Achievements and Prospects of Sino-Foreign Joint Silk Road Archaeology”; Pauljan Baitanayev, former director of the Kazakh Archaeological Institute, gave a speech titled “Kazakhstan Silk Road Archaeology”. “Prospects for Archaeological Research on the Road”; Mukhtalova Gurmira Rylovna, Director of the Kazakh Issyk Museum, gave a speech titled “Archaeological Excavations at the Ruins of Middle Harahat”; Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Li Xinwei, researcher of the Institute of Archaeology, communicated on the topic of “Rainbow Across Eurasia: Majiayao Culture and Prehistoric Painted Pottery Culture along the Silk Road”; Alim Fezulayev, representative of the International Institute of Central Asia, Uzbekistan Speech titled “Problems and Challenges of Cultural Heritage Protection in Central Asia”; Bajit Ammanbayeva, Director of the Institute of Archaeology of the Kyrgyz Academy of Sciences, gave a speech titled “Sino-Kyrgyzstan Archaeological Cooperation in Research Past and Future”; Khujand National University of Tajikistan Rasimov Nabijan, a professor at the School of History and Archaeology of the University, gave a speech titled “Sogdian Archaeology in the Background of China-Tajikistan Cooperative Research”; Exchange with the title of “Evaluation”; Feng Jian, President of Xi’an Institute of Cultural Relics Protection and Archaeology, delivered a speech titled “The Enlightenment of the Silk Road Application for World Heritage”.(Reporter: Li Yujia)