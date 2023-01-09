Home World China, clashes at the Covid test factory after the announcement of layoffs
China, clashes at the Covid test factory after the announcement of layoffs

TAIPEI – “Give us our money back,” shouted the hundreds of workers outside the factory ZybioCovid test kit company, a Chongqing, in southwest China. The protest began on Saturday after a sudden announcement of layoffs and wage disputes. Employees clashed with police, some protesters threw chairs, boxes, stools and traffic cones at a group of riot police deployed at the scene, forcing officers to withdraw.

