TAIPEI – “Give us our money back,” shouted the hundreds of workers outside the factory ZybioCovid test kit company, a Chongqing, in southwest China. The protest began on Saturday after a sudden announcement of layoffs and wage disputes. Employees clashed with police, some protesters threw chairs, boxes, stools and traffic cones at a group of riot police deployed at the scene, forcing officers to withdraw.
