China Communications Construction(01800) announced that the 7th meeting of the 5th board of directors of the company reviewed and approved the “Proposal on the Investment of the Singapore-based subsidiary of China Communications Construction Corporation Singapore to invest in three projects including Bukit Batok West Road 5 EC”.

According to the announcement, the board of directors agreed that the company’s subsidiary Singapore holding subsidiary will participate in the bidding and investment in the development of three projects including Bukit Batok West Road 5 EC in Singapore. Dollar. It is agreed that the company’s subsidiary Singapore holding subsidiary will set up a number of project companies, and form a joint venture company with United Engineering Co., Ltd. and Somei Group according to the share ratio of 49%: 25.5%: 25.5%, participate in the bidding and organize investment and development according to the winning bid results.

In addition, it is agreed that CCCC South America, a subsidiary of the company, will provide financial support at a fair price to a subsidiary of the company in Singapore, and the loan amount is expected to be in the range of US$22 million to US$140 million according to the actual situation and project capital needs.

