China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Celebrates 10th Anniversary of “Belt and Road” Joint Construction

by admin

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) recently held a press conference in Beijing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

The event, titled “Prosperous Silk Road, Better Communication,” was held under the guidance of the China Public Diplomacy Association, the China Association for the Promotion of International Exchanges of Non-Governmental Organizations, and the News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The press conference was attended by several notable figures, including Peng Huagang, President-elect of the China Enterprise Reform and Development Research Association; Liu Biwei, Vice President of the China Public Diplomacy Association; Ma Zheming, Deputy Director of the News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council; and Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Central Enterprise ESG Alliance Fan Jianlin. Additionally, 15 foreign envoys from 10 countries were also present at the event.

During the conference, CCCC reviewed the development history of the Belt and Road Initiative over the past ten years, highlighting ten key projects and commending the efforts of Chinese and foreign builders involved in the initiative. The company also released its “Belt and Road” ESG reporting matrix system.

Peng Huagang praised CCCC for its contributions to the “Belt and Road” initiative, stating that the company has set an example for Chinese companies to participate in the initiative’s ESG construction and achieve sustainable development goals.

Speaking at the event, CCCC General Manager Wang Haihuai reiterated the company’s commitment to the “Belt and Road” initiative, highlighting the collaborative efforts with various countries to create high-quality infrastructure projects and foster mutually beneficial cooperation.

CCCC also released the top ten projects of the “Belt and Road” initiative, showcasing the company’s contributions to infrastructure development in countries such as Kenya, the Maldives, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka.

In addition to recognizing key projects, CCCC also honored the most beautiful builders of the “Belt and Road” initiative, celebrating the contributions of Chinese and foreign employees who have played a significant role in the initiative’s success.

The company also released the top ten cases of CCCC’s efforts to help build its image along the “Belt and Road” initiative. These efforts have included utilizing Chinese technology, solutions, equipment, and standards to promote universal security, common prosperity, and a clean and beautiful world.

The conference concluded with the release of the theme song “One Belt and One Road,” underscoring CCCC’s commitment to the joint construction of the initiative.

Overall, the press conference highlighted CCCC’s significant contributions to the “Belt and Road” initiative over the past decade, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.

