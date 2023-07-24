China Congratulates Cambodia on Successful National Election and Pledges to Strengthen Relations

July 24, (City Name) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Mao Ning, expressed China‘s warm congratulations to Cambodia following its successful seventh national election. The Cambodian People’s Party emerged as the winner of the election, led by Chairman Hun Sen.

During a regular press conference, a reporter inquired about China‘s views on the election results and expectations for future China-Cambodia relations. Mao Ning responded by acknowledging Cambodia’s achievement and extending best wishes to the newly elected parliament and government. China, as a good neighbor and friend, believes that Cambodia will continue to make significant strides in national development and bring more benefits to its people.

Mao Ning further emphasized the positive trajectory of China-Cambodia relations in recent years, attributing this progress to the strategic guidance of leaders from both nations. The two countries have cultivated a strong bond characterized by mutual trust, close cooperation, and mutual support. Their cooperation has not only fostered regional collaboration but also contributed to upholding international fairness and justice.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia, coinciding with the “China-Cambodia Friendship Year.” In light of this milestone, China expresses its commitment to strengthening this enduring friendship and fostering a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community in the new era. The shared goal is to benefit the people of both nations.

China‘s assurance to work together with Cambodia highlights the significance of inheriting the friendship across generations. The focus will now be on accelerating the development of the China-Cambodia relationship, with an emphasis on mutual benefit.

The positive sentiments conveyed by Mao Ning and China‘s commitment to deepening ties with Cambodia serve as a testament to the importance of this bilateral relationship. As Cambodia continues on its path of progress, the support and cooperation of China are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping a prosperous future for both nations.

(CCTV News)

