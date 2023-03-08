Listen to the audio version of the article

China Customs data released on a January-February bimonthly basis to impact Chinese New Year distortions show the impact of falling demand in January and February lower by 6.8% compared to the previous year, after an annual decline of 9, 9% recorded in December. Imports were 10.2% lower, a worse result than in December, when they were 7.5% lower than a year earlier.

The world slows down

China‘s January-February exports thus declined, indicating continued weakness in external demand and supporting government concerns that a global slowdown will hamper the country’s recovery from the ravages of the pandemic era. Imports have also declined, government data showed on Tuesday, also reflecting weak external demand, as the country imports parts and materials from overseas for many of its exports.

The weight of inflation

A 26.5% drop in Chinese semiconductor imports indicates a reduced market for exports of the consumer electronics they use to manufacture. China just set a target for gross domestic product growth this year of around 5%, after tight controls from last year’s pandemic drove the economy to one of the lowest rates in decades. Last year’s GDP increased by only 3% compared to 2021.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao warned that downward pressure on Chinese imports and exports would affect the trade balance, precisely because of the risk of a global recession and weakening external demand.