Home World China: demand falls and exports in February go down to -6.8%, imports -10.2%
World

China: demand falls and exports in February go down to -6.8%, imports -10.2%

by admin
China: demand falls and exports in February go down to -6.8%, imports -10.2%

China Customs data released on a January-February bimonthly basis to impact Chinese New Year distortions show the impact of falling demand in January and February lower by 6.8% compared to the previous year, after an annual decline of 9, 9% recorded in December. Imports were 10.2% lower, a worse result than in December, when they were 7.5% lower than a year earlier.

The world slows down

China‘s January-February exports thus declined, indicating continued weakness in external demand and supporting government concerns that a global slowdown will hamper the country’s recovery from the ravages of the pandemic era. Imports have also declined, government data showed on Tuesday, also reflecting weak external demand, as the country imports parts and materials from overseas for many of its exports.

Imports were 10.2% lower, a worse result than in December, when they were 7.5% lower than a year earlier. The data is the result of worsening global demand for goods, as export declines occurred not only in China, but also among other major Asian exporters, such as South Korea and Vietnam.

The weight of inflation

A 26.5% drop in Chinese semiconductor imports indicates a reduced market for exports of the consumer electronics they use to manufacture. China just set a target for gross domestic product growth this year of around 5%, after tight controls from last year’s pandemic drove the economy to one of the lowest rates in decades. Last year’s GDP increased by only 3% compared to 2021.

Find out more

See also  US, in Louisiana a judge blocks the ban on abortion

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao warned that downward pressure on Chinese imports and exports would affect the trade balance, precisely because of the risk of a global recession and weakening external demand.

You may also like

Group sexual assault, Genoa player Portanova sentenced

Palermo, Marconi tries to recover for the match...

Tim Burton absolute protagonist of the exhibition THE...

Zvezdan Slavnić hit Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

Željko Obradović on the victory of Partizan against...

The “pink shares” in the boards of directors...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Do you feel these symptoms as soon as...

Abolition of golden visas | Info

Egypt, train derails north of Cairo: victims and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy