China denies Ukraine: no to concessions on occupied territories

7
WASHINGTON – On the one hand, the United States warns that there can be no peace in Ukraine without the withdrawal of Russian troops from illegally occupied territories; on the other, China denies having proposed a ceasefire ratifying the control of these regions by Vladimir Putin.
It is too early to say whether these are signs that can be interpreted as an attempt to converge towards a shared position for the negotiations, but they add up to the secret visit that the
See also Evan Corcoran, Donald Trump's lawyer, will have to testify again on the confidential documents found in the villa of the former American president