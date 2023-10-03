China-Europe Freight Trains: A New Legend on the Silk Road

China-Europe Freight Trains Transform Trade on the Silk Road

In the past decade, China-Europe freight trains have redefined trade along the ancient Silk Road, transporting a staggering amount of goods and creating new transportation channels. Over 77,000 trains have been operated, carrying 7.31 million TEUs of goods worth over $340 billion. These trains have become a vital bridge for international economic and trade cooperation.

The China-Europe Railway Express has connected Asia and Europe, opening up new transportation routes. Five lines of the express have been opened in a full timetable, with 80 trains in operation. For example, the Xi’an to Duisburg line covers a distance of 9,908 kilometers and can deliver goods in just 10 days. The network now spans 112 cities in China, over 200 cities in 25 European countries, and more than 100 cities in 11 Asian countries along the way, creating a new Asia-Europe land transportation channel.

The China-Europe trains have formed three major channels for exiting the country through various ports, with a speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The port capabilities along the route have also been significantly improved to meet the growing transportation needs. The Manzhouli Railway Port, for instance, has doubled its loading capacity to 840 TEUs, making international combined transport more efficient and convenient. The hub function of China-Europe trains has been enhanced, with demonstration projects established in Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi’an, and Urumqi, creating modern logistics hubs.

China-Europe trains have not only improved the quantity of goods transported but also introduced new logistics models. Companies now have an all-weather, large-capacity, green, and low-carbon logistics channel at their disposal. The transportation costs and time for the China-Europe Express are significantly lower compared to air or sea transportation. The trains’ average carbon emissions are much lower, making them more environmentally friendly.

Furthermore, multimodal transport has rapidly developed, enabling seamless connections between sea and rail, road and rail, and air and rail transport. This has significantly improved the efficiency of China-Europe trains. Coastal ports such as Dalian, Tianjin, Qingdao, and Lianyungang, as well as cities like Guangzhou and Chengdu, have leveraged the trains to create new export models and promote the integrated development of various transportation modes.

The ceaseless operation of China-Europe freight trains has brought new development opportunities to the countries and regions along the route. Goods exchange has been accelerated, and the open pattern has been optimized. Regions such as Zhengzhou, as the hinterland of the Central Plains, can now export bulk goods more efficiently to Europe.

In conclusion, the China-Europe freight trains have transformed trade on the Silk Road, revolutionizing the transportation of goods between Asia and Europe. With continuously improving infrastructure, expanding routes, and innovative logistics models, these trains have created a mutually beneficial and win-win platform for cooperation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

