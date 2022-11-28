Listen to the audio version of the article

The authorities are reacting promptly to what they already call the revolution of the white placards, of the immaculate sheets brandished in protest by the students of the prestigious Beijing Tsingua University and of the Nanjing University of Communications. Comparisons emerge with the events of Tiananmen in 1989, the freshest memory of the long guerrilla warfare in the streets of Hong Kong reappears. But China is an immense country, complex to manage, a reality that has reached peaks of well-being unthinkable forty years ago, intolerant of timeless limitations such as the anti-Covid ones.

Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang province

The spark from the West

In the era of the pandemic, it is precisely the zero-Covid policy, in place for three years and protracted indefinitely in the face of 4,000 new cases in a single day in the capital and 40,000 in the country, that has triggered protests over the weekend in the midst of the rampant infection. That of the weekend is the most widespread popular reaction of the last decade in a context in which even 65% of total industrial production suffers from quarantines amid a thousand bureaucratic difficulties to contain the outbreaks of Covid-19.

The spark was a deadly fire in an apartment in Urumqi, capital of the Uyghur autonomous region of Xinjiang in northwestern China, with about ten dead perhaps due to the difficulty of the rescue efforts hindered by anti-Covid regulations. In Shanghai the first gathering in Urumqui street, home to a vibrant Uyghur community, to mourn the dead in the fire and, in some cases, to ask for democracy and the rule of law.

As calm returned to Xinjiang, protests moved from Shanghai to Beijing, Chengdu, Wuhan and Guangzhou, with clashes with police as crowds took to the streets.

In Shanghai, a metropolis that remained in a two-month quarantine in the spring, hundreds of people chanted «Resign, Xi Jinping! Resign, Communist Party!”, in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country’s stringent and increasingly costly anti-Covid policy.