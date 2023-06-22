Home » China, explosion in a restaurant: 31 victims
China, explosion in a restaurant: 31 victims

China, explosion in a restaurant: 31 victims

In China, 31 people were killed and seven injured in an explosion inside a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan.

The blast hit the restaurant at around 20:40 on Wednesday, June 21 on a busy street in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. of the Dragon Boat Festival party.

Workplace accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China, attributed to poor government oversight, cost-cutting measures by employers, and poor safety training for employees.

