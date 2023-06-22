Home » China: explosion in a restaurant, at least 31 dead
China: explosion in a restaurant, at least 31 dead

China: explosion in a restaurant, at least 31 dead

At least 31 people were killed in an explosion on the evening of June 21 at a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, the official Xinhua news agency reported. “A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leak caused an explosion during the service of a barbecue restaurant,” explained the Chinese media, adding that seven other people were injured and are receiving intensive “treatment”.

One of the injured is said to be in “critical condition”. Two others suffered severe burns, while the others have minor injuries or were hit by shards of glass. Footage from state-run CCTV showed more than ten firefighters fumbling as thick smoke billowed through an opening created by the blast.

Arrest nine people, including the owner of the restaurant

The street, which is home to other dining and entertainment businesses, is littered with debris. The explosion occurred around 20:40 yesterday local time (12:40 in Italy) at the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant, located in a residential area of ​​the capital of the autonomous region of Ningxia. The tragedy occurred on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, a three-day event for which many Chinese gather with family and friends

Nine people including the owner of the restaurant were detained by police following the explosion that killed at least 31 people in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, state media reported. “In accordance with the law, the public security organs detained nine people, including the owner of the barbecue restaurant, partners and staff, and froze their assets,” state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the regional committee. of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

