BEIJING – The mega skyscraper of Changhsa burns down. The 218-meter-high tower, home of China Telecom, has turned into a torch wrapped in a thick cloud of black smoke. The fire in the capital city of Hunan in central China has now been put out. No casualties, according to a first report from the fire department.

“According to preliminary investigations, the fire started from an external wall of the building,” the fire department of the province said on the social network Weibo, the Chinese Twitter. “The fire has been extinguished and there are no victims”, they declared, stating that they received the first request for help at 3.48 pm local time.

07 September 2022



According to the CCTV, the skyscraper was completed in 2000. The relative modernity of the building may partly explain the lack of casualties for the time being, as fire drills are carried out regularly in buildings in large cities.

But fires are not uncommon in China, partly due to often poorly enforced safety protocols and substandard building construction. In June last year, the massacre of children in the middle of the night at the Zhenxing martial arts school, in the province of Henan, in central China. Eighteen died, almost all between 7 and 16 who lived and studied inside the school. In one of the most horrific fires in the country’s history, on Christmas Day 2000, 309 people died inside a nightclub in the city of Luoyang, also in Henan. The following year, in Nanchang, 13 children died of asphyxiation after the boarding school where they were staying caught fire. In 2010, a fire in a 27-story skyscraper in Shanghai killed 58 people.