Russia’s war in Ukraine has been going on for more than a year, causing strategic instability in Europe and threatening the historic interests of the United States and its NATO partners, but the CIA still believes China is its top priority .

The war in Ukraine and the rising threat from Russia have not changed the focus of the U.S. intelligence community on China and its rise.

The two major political parties in the United States, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, do not currently agree on a common goal, but both agree on the need to contain China‘s rise and agree to provide all necessary resources for this purpose.

Despite tensions between the two countries, the trade volume between the two countries will still reach $691 billion in 2022, of which China‘s exports will reach $537 billion, while U.S. exports will reach $154 billion.

However, if the two countries make any miscalculations, or doubt the other’s response to military provocations in the disputed area, they may fall into a war trap that neither side wants to fall into, especially on issues such as the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, which are also A situation that U.S. intelligence agencies have requested to avoid as much as possible.

An intelligence center dedicated to monitoring China

In October 2021, William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, announced the establishment of a department called “CMC” to deal with issues related to China. He explained that the department “is designed to strengthen the agency’s collective action, To counter the most important geopolitical threat facing the United States in the 21st century, a rising China.”

This is the first time in history that the CIA has set up a special agency for a country – the agency used to follow the geographical division of world regions bounded by East Asia or the Middle East, and there was no change even at the height of the Cold War against the former Soviet Union. China‘s exception thus reflects growing concern in the United States about the consequences of its growing rise and the potential for future confrontation between the two sides.

Burns prioritized the agency’s China-related work and created a new cross-departmental team for the agency, leading a recruiting drive to bring in speakers of Chinese and some regional dialects, in addition to China affairs expert. Burns also regularly attends the new department’s weekly meetings.

The move puts the CIA chief at the head of the U.S. national security team tasked with containing China, and puts him in charge of talking about developments about the so-called Chinese threat.

coping mechanism

U.S. intelligence agencies conduct operations against China through a variety of mechanisms, the most important of which is the “Five Eyes Alliance”, an intelligence organization composed of the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Since Biden came to power, the United States has also launched the so-called “Quad” (Quad) with Japan, India, and Australia, and has also formed the “AUKUS” tripartite alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia. coming risk.

The US Central Intelligence Agency defines China as a “major competitor”, but emphasizes that “this threat comes from the government, not the people”. The Biden administration has put China at the center of its foreign policy agenda, while the US national security strategy reveals that China and the US will compete to win the 21st century.

At the same time, Sino-US relations have fallen to their lowest point in decades. On the one hand, the United States shot down a so-called Chinese spy balloon. On the other hand, the US intelligence agency issued an assessment that Chinese state leaders intend to visit Moscow in the near future Meet with Putin.

China’s actions

In recent television appearances, Burns said China has doubts about its ability to rule Taiwan by military force, but Burns said it was still crucial to take the threat in the region seriously.

Burns added that the Chinese leadership was “appalled by Ukraine’s fierce resistance in the Russo-Ukrainian war and the economic cost to Russia” and that the setbacks President Putin suffered during his “invasion” of Ukraine were likely to affect the Chinese side as well. consideration.

Burns has previously mentioned that Chinese leaders have instructed the military to prepare for military unification of Taiwan by 2027, but that doesn’t mean that will happen.

China’s Image Damaged in the West

The CIA director believes China sees a need to repair its badly damaged image in the West – especially with its main European trading partner – by demonstrating its efforts to push Moscow to a political solution to the war. More recently, China‘s efforts have focused on informing the West that it firmly opposes Russia’s use of nuclear weapons.

However, U.S. intelligence agencies have claimed that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons, a news that has raised concerns in the West about any future steps by China in that direction. The Biden administration has also talked about the possibility of declassifying some of the intelligence information that helped them reach that conclusion, to feed allied governments, as well as global public opinion.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said any decision by China to provide arms to Russia would prompt Western sanctions on Chinese government officials, companies and banks. Blinken accused China of failing to condemn Russia a year after the Russo-Ukrainian war, and claimed that China was trying to maintain neutrality and seek peace while repeating Russia’s “false narrative” about the war.

China, for its part, has criticized the United States and its Western allies for supplying Ukraine with large quantities of weapons and has denied any plans to supply arms to Russia.

Chinese world view

U.S. intelligence agencies believe that China, like Russia, hopes to see the world run not based on Washington’s so-called “universal values”, but based on the security interests of major powers. Although China does not provide Russia with military support, it sees Russia’s actions as reinforcing this shared worldview.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe that China does not want Putin to pay any price for his war, fearing that it will reemphasize the importance of the unipolar order based on U.S. rules that it is trying to break.

Finally, neither China nor the United States wants a military conflict with the other, as such a conflict would undoubtedly have catastrophic consequences for the world.