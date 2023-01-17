Listen to the audio version of the article

China recorded a 2.9% increase in GDP in the fourth quarter, for growth of 3% in the whole of 2022, at the lowest levels for over 40 years, mainly in the wake of the problems related to Covid. According to data released by the National Statistical Office, the change was zero between the third and fourth quarters on a cyclical basis.

Chinese GDP grew by 3% in 2022, marking one of the weakest performances in decades, mainly due to the effects of the draconian ‘zero tolerance’ policy on Covid, the collapse of the real estate sector and weakened external demand. The figure, lower than the approximately 5.5% government announced last March, compared with +8.1% in 2021, resulting in the weakest since -1.6% in 1976, the year of Mao Zedong’s death, excluding the rise of just over 2% in 2020 conditioned by the emergence of Covid in Wuhan at the end of 2019.

Also in China, the demographic figure is also declining: the Chinese population decreased in 2022 for the first time in over 60 years, underlining in even clearer terms the question of the demographic crisis that is affecting the most populous nation on the planet. “At the end of 2022, the national population was 1,411.75 million,” the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing said, adding that it estimated “a decrease of 0.85 million compared to the figure at the end of 2021”.