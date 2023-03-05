Listen to the audio version of the article

China chooses the path of prudence for the expected GDP in 2023, the Work Report for the Assembly of Delegates indicates a value of around 5% (last year 5% and more ended up being a +3%) but indicates an increase – for the eighth consecutive year – of 7.2% of defense funds for 2023, a slight increase on the 7.1% of 2022, in absolute figures the commitment is 224.79 billions of dollars. The central administrations will amplify the effort to support the debt of local authorities but at the same time the NDRC, the commission for reforms, has established that the country will have to resort to more coal to support energy needs.

Cautious growth

China indicates a growth target of “around 5%” for 2023, avoiding falling into the trap of euphoria after the recent and sudden recovery in manufacturing, with the PMI above 50, the line that separates it from the recession. What really matters is to strengthen control over the economy, businesses and society, favoring expansion and internal consumption and this round of the Parliament’s Plenary has all the numbers to do so. Last year, Premier Li Keqiang had set in the Work Report the growth target for this year at over 5%, which has now become 3% in the final balance. This year, the end of the virus checks that kept millions of people stuck at home and sparked protests led to a sudden reopening that has yet to be assessed in its effects. better not to say too much, after all last year’s growth in the second largest economy in the world was the weakest since the 1970s.

The defense budget

While the Work Report tries to focus on the debt problem of local authorities, it finds the buffer solution with – even – the provision of a transfer in their favor of 70% of central spending. Meanwhile the ownership hub that drove growth for a decade but now languishes remains in the shadows. The resources moved from the center to the periphery will certainly not be enough to revive the fate of the peripheral administrations whose fate has always been entrusted to the sale of land and to construction in general.

In response – and for the eighth consecutive year – a 7.2% growth in defense funds is expected for 2023, a slight increase on the 7.1% in 2022. In absolute figures, the commitment is 224.79 billions of dollars. The budget report was somewhat cautious on the economic growth rate in 2022, but is more optimistic this year.

More coal for the country

A sore point that is already emerging is that China will need more coal to supply energy, “fossil fuel could be used to improve the reliability and safety of the energy system”, according to one of the documents released during the Assembly.