Chinese President Xi Jinping received German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the first leader of a G7 nation to travel to China in three years. Welcoming the chancellor, Xi immediately highlighted the need for greater cooperation between China and Germany “in times of change and chaos” and in a “changing” international context.

During their first face-to-face since Scholz took office, held in the Great Hall of the People, Xi said that, as nations with great influence, China and Germany should work together even more for the sake of world peace. according to the state broadcaster Cctv.

“As long as the principles of mutual respect, the search for common ground while maintaining differences, exchanges and mutual learning and win-win cooperation are maintained, the general direction of bilateral relations will not be deviated and the pace of progress will be stable, ”said the Chinese leader.

“Currently the international situation is complex and changing. As influential powers, China and Germany should work together in times of change and chaos to make more contributions to world peace and development, ”she added.

Scholz told Xi that it was good to meet in person during this tense phase, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine creating problems for the rules-based global order.

