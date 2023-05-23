China got angry with the G7 countries

Loading player

A three-day meeting of the G7 countries, the informal group of seven of the world‘s most important democratic and industrialized countries, concluded in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday. The meeting, which was also attended by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke above all of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the possibility of new military aid to the country to resist the Russian occupation.

Many other issues of international politics were also discussed, and above all the diplomatic tensions regarding Taiwan, an island that has governed itself independently for over seventy years but which China considers part of its territory. The G7 countries issued a very harsh statement regarding Chinese military operations around Taiwan, to which China responded equally harshly through its Foreign Ministry.

In recent months there had been several Chinese military exercises around the island, in particular after a visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States (which is a close ally of Taiwan).

Saturday the G7 countries they spread a statement in which they criticized the military operations, saying they were “seriously concerned about the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea (where the islands of the Taiwanese archipelago are located, ndr)”, to “strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion”, and arguing that there is no legal basis for Chinese claims. The communiqué also highlights the concerns of the G7 countries over human rights violations in China, with explicit references to the repression of minorities in Tibet and the Xinjiang region.

The communiqué was also signed by France, despite the fact that its government had expressed serious concerns in recent weeks about the excessive involvement of European countries in the disputes between China and the United States. In early April, after a diplomatic trip to China, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the need to reduce the European Union’s dependence on the United States and to avoid getting drawn into disputes with China such as the one over Taiwan.

China‘s response to the G7 communiqué came shortly after the release of the communiqué when the Chinese Foreign Ministry, through a spokesman, accused the G7 of “preventing international peace, undermining regional stability and curbing the development of other countries » and that he used the Taiwan issue to «defame and attack China and brazenly interfere in China‘s internal affairs».

The spokesman reiterated that the Chinese government considers Taiwan part of China and that “resolving the Taiwan question” belongs only to the Chinese government. On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also summoned Japan’s ambassador to Beijing – as host country of the G7 but also as the main ally of the West in Asia – to report on the contents of the communiqué.

To increase the tension between the G7 countries and China, there was also the Sunday decision government to ban the country’s “key information infrastructure operators” from buying microchips made by Micron Technology, the largest semiconductor company in the United States. The Chinese information security authority explained that the ban was decided because Micron’s products “present relatively serious cybersecurity risks” and put at risk the supply chain of Chinese information infrastructure. The US Commerce Department responded that the Chinese allegations have “no basis”.

The Chinese decision is part of a broader “trade war” between China and the United States, which began last autumn when the latter had decided to impose very stringent limits on American companies to export advanced chips to China, with the stated aim of curbing the development of Chinese military technology.