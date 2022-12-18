Home World China grappling with the largest wave of omicrons: factories at risk of closure
China is facing the largest wave of covid infections since the beginning of the pandemic, thanks to the decision to ease the heavy restrictions in force until a few days ago. This is having consequences on the operations of companies.

The risk is the closure of some production lines and further pressure on the global value chain, already in difficulty after the pandemic and war. Analysts, writes the Financial Times, nonetheless predict that this phase will be complicated in the short term but will then accelerate China‘s exit from the pandemic isolation.

Even with the differences of the case, as an exponential spread of infections, it recalls the worst waves in the West since the highly contagious omicron variant spread. Beijing is the hardest hit: some estimates say that half of the 22 million inhabitants have become infected.

The financial newspaper writes that the government has asked state-owned companies such as China Resources and Sinopharm to increase the production of fever drugs after Beijing residents emptied the shelves of pharmacies.

Shanghai has ordered the closure of most of its schools with the obligation to take classes online. The measure in force from Monday will also affect kindergartens and childcare centres.

