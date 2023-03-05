BEIJING – Foggy sky in Beijing. “Moderately polluted” air shows the app on the mobile phone. Police force around Tiananmen Square. The work of the National Assembly, the highest legislative body of the People’s Republic of China, opened in the Great Hall of the People. It’s up to the outgoing premier, Li Keqianginaugurate the session which will end on March 13 and which will give answers on the road that China intends to take in this 2023 and in the five years to come.



Xi Jinping e Li Keqiang (afp)

Growth expected at 5%

In front of the nearly 3,000 delegates of this “parliament” with Chinese characteristics, Li immediately announced the most awaited figure: that on growth. Fixed for this year “around 5%”. Given below expectations, but which, if achieved, will be higher than last year’s result when China grew by 3%: one of the worst results in recent decades, due to the continuous closures due to Covid, the real estate crisis and the weakening of domestic demand. “The domestic economic recovery is not solid, private investments are still weak and risks remain in the real estate market and in small financial institutions”, says the premier. Economic stability one of the main points of Li’s speech announcing the creation of 12 million jobs (one million more than the goal announced last year) and an urban unemployment rate that the government wants to keep around 5 .5%.

In just under an hour of speech, Li says China has won a victory over the coronavirus pandemic, but there is no mention of Beijing’s tough zero-Covid policy, which it hastily abandoned last December. The very few admitted journalists still had to undergo a half-day quarantine and undergo a swab. Except for the leaders on the podium, all delegates in the hall wear masks.

Military spending continues to rise

As expected, military spending will continue to grow, in line with increases in past years. For this 2023 the budget increase will be 7.2% (almost at the same rate as 2022: last year it was 7.1%) equal to 223 billion euros. The People’s Liberation Army, Li said, should step up “military training in all sectors” to increase combat readiness. “We should ensure that military operations, capability development and combat readiness are well coordinated in fulfilling major tasks, and accelerate the implementation of major defense-related projects.”

China‘s official budget may actually be underestimated. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has estimated the expenditure that China has incurred for its armed forces in 2021 at almost 300 billion dollars. In any case, the Chinese budget remains far from that of the United States: the US they will increase their spending to $816.7 billion in 2023. Xi’s goal is a “world-class force” by 2027, the Army’s 100th anniversary.

“Resolute measures” against Taiwan independence

Then it’s up to the Taiwan issue. The government must promote the peaceful development of relations and carry out a “peaceful reunification” process, Li said. Adding that China will take resolute measures to oppose “Taiwan independence” and promote reunification. Language unchanged from the last public statements of the communist leadership. “Since we Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family related by blood, we should advance cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and improve the systems and policies that contribute to the well-being of our Taiwanese compatriots,” explains Li.

The premier also says that China should aim to build self-sufficiency in science and technology: issues very dear to the communist secretary Xi Jinping.

Li Qiang will be the new premier

After being awarded the position of general secretary for the third consecutive time at the CPC Congress last October, Xi Jinping is preparing to formally receive the position of president of the republic at the end of the assembly’s work.

In these eight days, new ministers and other senior officials in key roles (such as the governor of the central bank) must also be approved. And there will be a new premier: Li Keqiang will give way to Li Qiang, new number two on the Politburo Standing Committee. Today was Li’s last speech: after being often eclipsed by Xi in recent years, he will now probably disappear from the political scene like other retired Chinese leaders.